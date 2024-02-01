Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Business
  • Income Tax Slab 2024 LIVE Updates: No Tax Liability Upto 7 Lakh Income
live

Income Tax Slab 2024 LIVE Updates: No Tax Liability Upto 7 Lakh Income

Several people are hoping for an increase in the rebate limit under the new tax regime from the current Rs 7 lakh to Rs 7.5 lakh or even Rs 8 lakh.

Updated: February 1, 2024 12:02 PM IST

By Victor Dasgupta | Edited by Victor Dasgupta

Income Tax Slab 2024 LIVE Updates: No Tax Liability Upto 7 Lakh Income

Union Budget 2024: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is all set to present Union Budget 2024 today. There are high expectations on the infrastructure, healthcare, education, income tax front. The Interim Budget 2024 is the last annual financial statement of the Modi government before the Lok Sabha Polls 2024. The government is likely to focus on sustaining India’s GDP growth momentum, while at the same time moving on the fiscal glide path to attain an acceptable fiscal deficit target. India is the fastest growing major economy in the world and in the coming years will become the world’s third largest economy with a USD 5 trillion GDP.

Trending Now

Live Updates

  • Feb 1, 2024 12:02 PM IST

    Income Tax Slab LIVE Updates: Corporate Tax reduced from 30 percent to 22 percent

  • Feb 1, 2024 12:00 PM IST

    Income Tax Slab LIVE Updates: No changes in Tax Slab.

  • Feb 1, 2024 11:53 AM IST

    Union Budget 2024 Income Tax: Fiscal Year 2025 Tax Receipts Pegged at Rs 26.02 Lakh Crore

  • Feb 1, 2024 11:52 AM IST

    In last five years, our focus is to improve tax payer services; faceless assessment and appeal has been started: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

  • Feb 1, 2024 11:43 AM IST

    Budget 2024 Infrastructure Sector News – PM SVANIDHI has provided credit assistance to 78 lakh street vendors

    Announcing the Budget 2024, FM Sitharaman said, “PM SVANIDHI has provided credit assistance to 78 lakh street vendors, from that total, 2.3 lakh have received credit for the third time. PM JANMAN Yojana reaches out Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups. PM Vishakarma Yojana provides end to end support to artisans and craftspeople. Scheme for empowerment of Divyang and transgender people reflects our resolve to leave no one behind.”

  • Feb 1, 2024 11:39 AM IST

    Budget 2024 Income Tax Slab LIVE: Govt Focused on Comprehensive GDP, Says Nirmala Sitharaman

    Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that the government is focussed on more “comprehensive GDP — Governance, Development & Performance”.

  • Feb 1, 2024 11:34 AM IST

    “Our government will adopt economic policies that foster and sustain growth, facilitate inclusive and sustainable development, improve productivity, create opportunities for all, help them enhance their capabilities and contribute to generation of resources to power investments and fulfuill aspirations,” says Nirmala Sitharaman as she lists out ‘strategy for Amrit Kaal’.

  • Feb 1, 2024 11:31 AM IST

    Income Tax Slab LIVE: ‘Viksit Bharat’, ‘Housing For All’ : Nirmala Sitharaman Highlights Modi Govt’s Works

    Beginning her presentation of the Interim Budget, FM Nirmala Sitharaman said that the Modi-led government will achieve the goal of ‘Viksit Bharat’ by 2047.

    “Government is working with the approach of all round, all pervasive and all inclusive development,” Sitharaman said.

  • Feb 1, 2024 11:30 AM IST

    Budget 2024 Speech LIVE: Nirmala Sitharaman on infrastructure growth

    Nirmala Sitharaman said, “All forms of infrastructure – digital, social, physical – are being built in record time,” Sitharaman said.Empowerment of women has gained momentum with 30 crore Mudra Yojana loans, she added. Around 70% houses in rural areas under PM Awas Yojana given to women as single or joint owners.”

  • Feb 1, 2024 11:29 AM IST

    Income Tax Slab LIVE: 25 Crore People No Longer ‘Poor’, Says Nirmala Sitharaman

    FM Nirmala Sitharaman said that in the last 10 years, “the government has helped 25 crore people to come out of multi-dimensional poverty”.

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.