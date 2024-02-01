Home

Income Tax Slab LIVE Updates: FM Nirmala Sitharaman Likely to Announce More Tax Deduction In Budget 2024

Ahead of the impending elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's administration is set to unveil its last budget on Thursday, anticipated to be economically cautious with an emphasis on infrastructure investments, yet rich in political rhetoric as the national vote approaches.

Union Budget 2024: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is all set to present Union Budget 2024 today. There are high expectations on the infrastructure, healthcare, education, income tax front. The Interim Budget 2024 is the last annual financial statement of the Modi government before the Lok Sabha Polls 2024. The government is likely to focus on sustaining India’s GDP growth momentum, while at the same time moving on the fiscal glide path to attain an acceptable fiscal deficit target. India is the fastest growing major economy in the world and in the coming years will become the world’s third largest economy with a USD 5 trillion GDP.

