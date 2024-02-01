Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Business
  • Income Tax Slab LIVE Updates: FM Nirmala Sitharaman Likely to Announce More Tax Deduction In Budget 2024
live

Income Tax Slab LIVE Updates: FM Nirmala Sitharaman Likely to Announce More Tax Deduction In Budget 2024

Ahead of the impending elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's administration is set to unveil its last budget on Thursday, anticipated to be economically cautious with an emphasis on infrastructure investments, yet rich in political rhetoric as the national vote approaches.

Published: February 1, 2024 9:36 AM IST

By Victor Dasgupta | Edited by Victor Dasgupta

Income Tax Slab LIVE Updates: FM Nirmala Sitharaman Likely to Announce More Tax Deduction In Budget 2024

Union Budget 2024: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is all set to present Union Budget 2024 today. There are high expectations on the infrastructure, healthcare, education, income tax front. The Interim Budget 2024 is the last annual financial statement of the Modi government before the Lok Sabha Polls 2024. The government is likely to focus on sustaining India’s GDP growth momentum, while at the same time moving on the fiscal glide path to attain an acceptable fiscal deficit target. India is the fastest growing major economy in the world and in the coming years will become the world’s third largest economy with a USD 5 trillion GDP.

Trending Now

Live Updates

  • Feb 1, 2024 10:10 AM IST

    Expect Lot of funding in Port and power sector, Odisha Minister Pratap Deb

    Union Budget 2024: Talking to The Times of India, Odisha minister Pratap Deb says, “The expectations from Odisha are very high. But since it is an interim budget, how much they will cater to the demands of the state is to be seen. In the last couple of years, we have been the top investment destination in the case of industry in the country. We expect a lot of funding in the port sector, industrial corridor sector, and in the power sector. There’s always been a huge demand for the infrastructural development of railways … We still have six districts unconnected by railways. Odisha is a resource-rich state, and infrastructure development in connectivity is a necessity … We have virtually achieved food security in the agriculture sector. Central assistance will be required for the diversification of crops. These are the major sectors of our state which require central assistance …”

  • Feb 1, 2024 10:04 AM IST

    Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Reaches Parliament

    Union Budget: Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, carrying the Budget tablet, arrives at Parliament; to present the country’s Interim Budget at 11 am. Sitharaman will also lay a statement of the estimated receipts and expenditures of the government in the interim budget.

  • Feb 1, 2024 9:39 AM IST

    BSE Sensex, Nifty50 Open in Green

    Stock market today: BSE Sensex and Nifty50, the Indian equity benchmark indices, opened in green on Budget 2024 day.

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.