Income Tax Slab Revision 2023-24 LIVE: Will Sitharaman Give Much-Needed Relief to Salaried Class?

live

Will the 'Aam Aadmi'---who are hit hard by the global slowdown, inflation and the pandemic get income tax relief in the Union Budget 2023-24? Can the government increase the basic exemption limit to bring much-needed relief to salaried middle-class taxpayers?

Updated: February 1, 2023 6:43 AM IST

By India.com Business Desk | Edited by Surabhi Shaurya

An individual taxpayer who missed the last date to file an original income tax return can file a belated ITR before December 31.

Income Tax Slab Revision 2023-23 LIVE: Like every year the expectations of the salaried class are high that changes in income tax slabs and rates might be announced in Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s Budget 2023 speech. While experts believe that Sitharaman may not announce big tax relief this year, taxpayers are hopeful of the announcement of changes in Income Tax Slabs and rates. Will the ‘Aam Aadmi’—who are hit hard by the global slowdown, inflation and the pandemic get income tax relief in the Union Budget 2023-24? Can the government increase the basic exemption limit to bring much-needed relief to salaried middle-class taxpayers? Stay tuned to India.com for all the updates on the tax-related announcement.

WATCH NIRMALA SITHARAMAN’s BUDGET SPEECH LIVE

  • 6:53 AM IST

    Income Tax Slab Revision 2023-24 LIVE: “The salaried class is looking for some cheer on the personal tax front, hoping that the annual basic exemption limit gets enhanced to Rs 5 lakhs from the existing Rs 2.5 lakhs”, said Bipin Preet Singh, Co-Founder & CEO of MobiKwik

  • 6:52 AM IST
    Budget 2023: Taxpayers’ Expectations
    -Increase in Tax Deduction Limit
    -Tax Exemptions On Home Loan
    -Tax Relief On Insurance
  • 6:46 AM IST
    What is Income Tax Slab?
    Different tax rates that get levied on the Income of a person are known as the income tax slab. Various tax rates are applied on Different Income slabs for the current financial year starting from 1st April and ending on 31st March. Changes in tax slabs, options to save their hard-earned money, more jobs, and better public infrastructure – the aspiration of the salaried middle class like every year pin several hopes on the Union Budget.

Published Date: February 1, 2023 6:42 AM IST

Updated Date: February 1, 2023 6:43 AM IST