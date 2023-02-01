Income Tax Slab Revision 2023-24 LIVE: Will Sitharaman Give Much-Needed Relief to Salaried Class?

Home

An individual taxpayer who missed the last date to file an original income tax return can file a belated ITR before December 31.

Income Tax Slab Revision 2023-23 LIVE: Like every year the expectations of the salaried class are high that changes in income tax slabs and rates might be announced in Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s Budget 2023 speech. While experts believe that Sitharaman may not announce big tax relief this year, taxpayers are hopeful of the announcement of changes in Income Tax Slabs and rates. Will the ‘Aam Aadmi’—who are hit hard by the global slowdown, inflation and the pandemic get income tax relief in the Union Budget 2023-24? Can the government increase the basic exemption limit to bring much-needed relief to salaried middle-class taxpayers? Stay tuned to India.com for all the updates on the tax-related announcement.

