Home

Business

Income Tax Slab Revision LIVE: Big Decision Expected In FM Sitharaman Speech

Income Tax Slab Revision LIVE: Big Decision Expected In FM Sitharaman Speech

Currently, 7 income slabs are available under the new tax regime. According to it, annual income up to Rs 2.5 lakh is exempt from tax.

Income Tax Slab Revision LIVE: Big Decision Expected In FM Sitharaman Speech

Income Tax Slab Revision LIVE: People are awaiting the announcement related to Income Tax slab as personal income tax slabs and rates have remained unchanged since 2017-18. The only change that was introduced in February 2020 was the ‘simplified Tax Regime’ that provided an alternative of reduced tax rates at the cost of foregoing some deductions and exemptions. In this budget for 2023–24, the Union government is likely to enhance the income tax exemption limit from the current Rs 2.5 lakh to Rs 5 lakh. If this comes into being, the individual will have more disposable income in their hands.

Currently, individuals have the choice of paying tax under the new slab with lower rates but foregoing deductions or continue paying tax under the existing tax laws and claiming the applicable exemptions. There are 7 income slabs that are available under the new tax regime. According to it, annual income up to Rs 2.5 lakh is exempt from tax. Those individuals earning between Rs 2.5 lakh and Rs 5 lakh have to pay 5 percent tax. Income between Rs 5 and 7.5 lakh is taxed at 10 percent, while those between Rs 7.5 and 10 lakh at 15 percent.

Those earning between Rs 10 and 12.5 lakh have to pay tax at the rate of 20 percent, while those between Rs 12.5 and Rs 15 lakh have to pay at the rate of 25 percent. Income above Rs 15 lakh is taxed at 30 percent.

LIVE Income Tax Slab Revision: BIG Decision By FM Sitharaman

Two years ago, the new income tax regime or the alternate concessional tax regime was introduced. Reports suggest that the new income tax regime with lower income tax rates has not been opted by too many taxpayers. The new income tax regime for 2023-24 may see a hike in basic tax exemption limit from Rs 2.5 lakh to Rs 5 lakh. There are also expectations that the income tax rates under this new regime may be rationalised. Speaking to CNBC-TV18, Sudhir Kapadia – Partner, EY India Tax & Regulatory Services said that most of the reforms are in place when it comes to corporate tax and Budget 2023 is an opportunity for the government to bring reforms in the personal income tax space. “Highest income tax rate should kick in from Rs 20 lakh limit versus Rs 10 lakh currently,” he told CNBC-TV18. Speaking to financialexpress.com, Prashant Joshi, Managing Director and Head-Consumer Banking Group, DBS Bank India, said, “Over the past few years, the government has significantly strengthened the ecosystem for digital payments in the country. This momentum has brought a larger section of the population within the fold of the formal banking & financial services. We anticipate that the government will propose measures to incentivise digital transactions, thereby accelerating adoption. Strengthening the last-mile delivery of financial services will continue to remain an area of focus.”