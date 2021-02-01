Budget 2021: Lakhs of individual taxpayers were left disappointed as Union Finance Minister did not announce any change in income tax slabs for them in the much-awaited Union Budget 2021. Also Read - FM Nirmala Sitharaman Cuts It Short This Year, Budget Speech Around 1 Hour & 50 Minutes

Currently, the basic exemption limit is Rs 2.5 lakh per annum and income between Rs 2.5-5 lakh is taxed at 5 per cent. Those in the income bracket of Rs 5-10 lakh are taxed at 20 per cent and those above Rs 10 lakh are taxed at 30 per cent rate. There is also a three-layered surcharge for the super rich in the salary brackets of Rs 1 crore, Rs 2 crore and Rs 5 crore. Also Read - Focus on Infrastructure, Boost to Healthcare Sector, Two Important Features of Budget 2021: FM

In the 2019 interim budget, the Centre had proposed a rebate on all payable taxes if an individual’s taxable income is upto Rs 5 lakh per annum. But it kept the basic exemption levels unchanged. Even in budget 2020, the basic exemption limit remained unchanged even though the government provided some relief to taxpayers by allowing them to choose between the existing tax regime and an (optional) alternative new tax regime with lower rates sans exemptions. Also Read - Budget 2021: Govt Allocates Rs 3,726 Crore Towards First Digital Census

Big Relief For Senior Citizens

The Finance Minister announced a big relief for senior citizens above 75 years. “We shall reduce the compliance burden on our senior citizens who are 75 years of age & above – for senior citizens who only have pension & interest income, I propose exemption from filing their Income Tax return”, said Sitharaman.

Tax deduction on affordable housing loans extended by another 1 year

Moreover, in a bid to increase demand in the realty market, Sitharaman also announced to extend the additional deduction of up to Rs 1.5 lakh for interest paid on loans of purchase of affordable houses, up to March 2022.