IND vs PAK: Indian Railways To Run Special Vande Bharat Trains For World Cup Fans In Ahmedabad; Details Here

Ahmedabad: As the ODI World Cup 2023 kicks off, Indian cricket fans are eagerly waiting for the one and only match between India and Pakistan in Ahmedabad that is scheduled to be held on October 14. However, the high demand for accommodations and expensive flight tickets have made it difficult for the fans to reach their destination. In response to this issue, Indian Railways has announced plans to run a special Vande Bharat train for the highly-anticipated match.

According to reports, the Indian Railways will operate special trains from neighboring states like Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Maharashtra to facilitate fans traveling to Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium. This strategic scheduling ensures that fans can reach Ahmedabad a few hours before the start of the match and easily return home after the game.

This has been done to counter exorbitant airfare, lack of accommodation, high hotel tariffs among others. The official said the idea behind running these trains is that people can return home after the match is complete. “Trains plying from these special locations will halt at Sabarmati and Ahmedabad stations, both of which are in close proximity to the Narendra Modi stadium,” news18 reported quoting sources as saying.

In addition to the convenience factor, the Railways also plans to enhance the travel experience by playing patriotic songs and showcasing historical cricket moments from previous India-Pakistan clashes. The tickets for the India-Pakistan World Cup match were sold out quickly after becoming available online, indicating the immense anticipation surrounding this match. The stadium is expected to host numerous VIPs and VVIPs for this high-stakes encounter.

The World Cup is set to be played across a dozen venues in India. Among the tentative venues which shall hold a World Cup game are – Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Chennai, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Delhi, Indore, Dharamsala, Guwahati, Rajkot, Raipur, and Mumbai. Meanwhile, Mohali and Nagpur are missing from the list. Mumbai’s Wankhede can get to host the semifinal of the tournament. Pakistan will tentatively play in Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Chennai, and Bengaluru.

Ahmedabad will host as many as five matches during the ODI World Cup including the tournament opener between defending champions England and Zealand. The final of the showpiece event will also be held in Ahmedabad, on November 19.

