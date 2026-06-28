Indane, HP, and Bharat Gas customers might not get LPG cylinders from July 1; details inside

With the Strait of Hormuz now open, it is expected that the booking period could be reduced starting July 1st. If this happens, it will bring significant relief to LPG connection holders.

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New Delhi: Several rules regarding LPG cylinders are changing from July 1, which could lead to the disconnection of service for some existing customers. This specifically affects customers who currently hold both PNG and LPG connections. Additionally, customers who fail to complete their e-KYC may face difficulties in obtaining LPG cylinders starting July 1. Let’s look at the potential rule changes regarding LPG cylinders.

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‘LPG Connection To Be Disconnected Within 30 Days!’

Last month, the Central Government made the LPG (Regulation of Supply and Distribution) Amendment Order mandatory. Under this rule, any individual possessing a PNG connection will have their Indane, HP, or Bharat Gas connection disconnected within 30 days.

If a customer voluntarily surrenders their LPG connection, a coupon will be issued to them, ensuring they can obtain an LPG connection again in the future if the need arises.

Time Running Out For Indane, HP, and Bharat Gas Customers

In March, the government announced that in areas with PNG infrastructure, all LPG customers must switch to a PNG connection within three months. Failure to do so will result in the disconnection of their LPG connection.

Therefore, if PNG connections are available in your area, you should avail yourself of this facility as soon as possible. Note that the three-month deadline set in March is set to expire in June.

e-KYC Made Mandatory

The government has made e-KYC mandatory for all LPG connection holders. All holders must complete the e-KYC process before June 30. Failure to do so could lead to the disconnection of their service, causing difficulties when attempting to book cylinders. For those who have already completed the e-KYC process, this step is not mandatory.

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Will The LPG Booking Period Be Reduced?

Currently, LPG cylinders cannot be booked before a gap of 25 days in cities and 45 days in villages. With the Strait of Hormuz now open, it is expected that the booking period could be reduced starting July 1st. If this happens, it will bring significant relief to LPG connection holders. Notably, the central government had announced these booking periods after the outbreak of the war to maintain a steady supply of LPG and curb black-marketing.