New Delhi: For a country to flourish and develop, a strong business model is a must. It is an important source via which a government collects humongous revenue and business activities contribute to the revenue in the form of taxes such as excise duty, sales tax, income tax, proper tax, entertainment tax, and so on. It also helps to develop the country.Also Read - Keyword for India Today is Compassion, Says President Droupadi Murmu in Her Maidan I-Day Eve Address | Top Quotes

The development of industry and commerce helps to meet the needs of the society. The development of business in a country ensures self-reliance, self-dependence, and self-respect. A self-sufficient country has distinct prestige and status at the international level. Also Read - Independence Day 2022 Special: From Capital Kitchen to Hotel Crowne Plaza; Delhi Eateries Are Offering Hefty Discounts

On this 75th Independence Day, let’s look at the 10 businessmen who played a pivotal role in shaping the future of this nation:

Dhirubhai Ambani:

Dhirubhai Ambani, Indian industrialist, was the founder of Reliance Industries, a giant petrochemicals, communications, power, and textiles conglomerate that was the biggest exporter in India and the first privately owned Indian company in the Fortune 500. The company was founded in 1977 and the worth was US$2.9 billion in 2002 upon his death. Also Read - Independence Day 2022: Indore Sets World Record For Largest Human Chain Forming India's Map

Ratan Tata:

Ratan Tata was the Chairman of the major Tata companies, including Tata Motors, Tata Steel, Tata Consultancy Services, Tata Power, Tata Global Beverages, Tata Chemicals, Indian Hotels and Tata Teleservices and during his tenure, the group’s revenues grew manifold, totaling over $ 100 billion in 2011-12.

Azim Premji

Azim Premji, Indian business entrepreneur, served as chairman of Wipro Limited, guiding the company through four decades of diversification and growth to emerge as a world leader in the software industry. By the early 21st century, Premji had become one of the world’s wealthiest people.

Mukesh Ambani:

Mukesh Ambani chairs and runs $74 billion (revenue) Reliance Industries, which has interests in petrochemicals, oil and gas, telecom and retail. Reliance was founded by his late father Dhirubhai Ambani, a yarn trader, in 1966 as a small textile manufacturer. After his father’s death in 2002, Ambani and his younger sibling Anil divvied up the family empire. Reliance sparked a telecom price war with the launch of 4G phone and broadband service Jio in 2016. Today, investors in Jio include Google and Facebook.

Gautam Adani:

Gautam Adani, Infrastructure tycoon, controls Mundra Port, India’s largest, in his home state of Gujarat. His $13 billion (revenue) Adani Group’s interests span infrastructure, commodities, power generation and transmission and real estate. Adani acquired a 74% stake in Mumbai International Airport, India’s second-busiest, in September 2020. He’s now the country’s biggest airport operator.