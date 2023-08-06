Home

Business

Independence Day 2023: Buy National Flag For Rs 25 Through Post Offices | Here’s How

Independence Day 2023: Buy National Flag For Rs 25 Through Post Offices | Here’s How

India Post is offering a special deal on the National Flag to support the Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign.

You can purchase the Tiranga at your nearest India Post office. The price of the flag is Rs 25. (Image: Unsplash)

New Delhi: India’s 75th Independence Day is around the corner, and what better way to celebrate than by hoisting the National Flag at your home? This is a great opportunity to show your patriotism and to teach your children about the importance of our freedom.

Trending Now

“This year, when we are marking Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, let us strengthen the Har Ghar Tiranga movement. Hoist the Tricolour or display it in your homes between 13th and 15th August. This movement will deepen our connection with the national flag.” PM Modi said while urging the people of India to hoist the tricolour and celebrate Independence day marking the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

Flags Under Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign

India Post is offering a special deal on the National Flag to support the Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign. The flag is available in a size of 20 x 30 inches and is priced at just Rs 25. You can order up to five flags at a time and you will not be charged a delivery fee.

“IndiaPostOffice to sell National Flag through its 1.60 lakh post offices to celebrate HarGharTiranga. The Government is organising the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign between 13 to 15 August. The citizens can also purchase the national flag through the ePostOffice facility of the department”, IndiaPost said in its tweet.

.@IndiaPostOffice to sell #NationalFlag through its 1.60 lakh post offices to celebrate #HarGharTiranga. The Government is organising Har Ghar Tiranga campaign between 13 to 15 August. The citizens can also purchase the national flag through ePostOffice facility of the… — All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) August 1, 2023

This is a great opportunity to show your patriotism and celebrate India’s Independence Day. So what are you waiting for?

How To Buy Tiranga Online

To buy the Tiranga via India Post online, you can follow these simple steps:

Go to the India Post website (epostoffice.gov.in) and click on the link to register. Enter your details and create an account. Log in to your account and go to the “Products” section. Click on the “National Flag” and add it to your cart. Click on “Buy Now” and enter your mobile number. Verify the OTP that is sent to your mobile number. Click on the “Proceed to Payment” option to complete your purchase.

How To Buy Tiranga at India Post Office Offline

You can purchase the Tiranga at your nearest India Post office. The price of the flag is Rs 25.

Warning as per the Falg Code Of India: Once you have purchased your flag, you need to choose a location to hoist it. The flag should be hoisted in a prominent place, such as in front of your home or in your garden. It is also important to make sure that the flagpole is tall enough so that the flag can be seen easily.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES