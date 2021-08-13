New Delhi: You can win as many as Rs 15 lakh from the Narendra Modi government if you have creativity and skill to create name, tagline and logo. Remember that the last date to submit for the contest is Independence Day, August 15.Also Read - 'Mr. Prime Minister, Your Time Starts Now', Derek O'Brien Questions PM Modi Over His Absence in Rajya Sabha
"Put on your creative hat and stand a chance of winning a cash prize of ₹5,00,000 for each category! Participate in Name, Tagline and Logo contest for Development Financial Institution," MyGovIndia Tweeted.
- Department of Financial Services, Ministry of Finance invites citizens to coin a name, suggest a tagline and design a logo for Development Financial Institution (DFI).
- Department of Financial Services, Ministry of Finance invites citizens to coin a name, suggest a tagline and design a logo for Development Financial Institution (DFI).
- Name, tagline and logo should represent the intent behind setting up of the Development Financial Institution (DFI) and be a clear marker of what it will/can do.
- It should in effect be like a visual signature, easy to recall and pronounce. Each of the three elements would stand out on its own but would represent, a synergized approach, Government of India said.
- Entries will be evaluated on creativity, vibrancy, ability to connect with the theme, citizens and all stakeholders should reflect the spirit of New India as we celebrate Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsava with India@75, Government of India said.
- There are three prizes for each category – Name, Tagline, and Logo.
- First prize for each category is worth Rs 5 lakh.
- Second prize for each category is worth Rs 3 lakh.
- Third prize for each category is worth Rs 2 lakh.
- The deadline is 11:45 pm on August 15.
- You can also check log in and other details at https://www.mygov.in/task/name-tagline-and-logo-contest-development-financial-institution/