New Delhi: You can win as many as Rs 15 lakh from the Narendra Modi government if you have creativity and skill to create name, tagline and logo. Remember that the last date to submit for the contest is Independence Day, August 15.

"Put on your creative hat and stand a chance of winning a cash prize of ₹5,00,000 for each category! Participate in Name, Tagline and Logo contest for Development Financial Institution," MyGovIndia Tweeted.

Put on your creative hat and stand a chance of winning a cash prize of ₹5,00,000 for each category! Participate in Name, Tagline and Logo contest for Development Financial Institution. Visit: https://t.co/VdrHvzPCEb@PMOIndia @FinMinIndia @PIB_India @MIB_India pic.twitter.com/QVlfJ55Y7B — MyGovIndia (@mygovindia) July 27, 2021

Also Read - LIVE Score India vs England 2nd Test Day 2 Today's Match Updates From Lord's: Rishabh Pant Counter Attacks English Bowlers After Early Blows