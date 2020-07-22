New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday addressed the India Ideas Summit and invited global investors to invest in the country, saying India has now emerged as a land of opportunities. Also Read - Rajasthan Crisis: CM Ashok Gehlot Writes to PM Modi, Accuses BJP of Attempting to Topple His Govt

"India is emerging as a land of opportunities. Let me give you one example of the tech sector. Recently, an interesting report came out in India. It said for the first time ever, there are more rural internet users than even urban internet users," PM Modi said at India Ideas Summit.

He invited the global leaders to invest in India's healthcare sector. "India invites you to invest in healthcare. The Healthcare sector in India is growing faster than 22 per cent every year. Our companies are also progressing in production of medical-technology, telemedicine and diagnostics," he said.

Saying that the world is in need for a better future, he said all have to collectively give a shape to the future. “I firmly believe that our approach to future must primarily be a more human-centric one,” he added.

He further added that the global economic resilience can be achieved by stronger domestic economic capacities. “This means improved domestic capacity for manufacturing, restoring the health of the financial system and diversification of international trade,” he said.

Talking about the Central government’s Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative, PM Modi said India is contributing towards a prosperous and resilient world through the clarion call of an Atmanirbhar Bharat. For that, India await your partnership, he said.

He also said that during the last six years, India has made many efforts to make the economy more open and reform oriented. “Reforms have ensured increased ‘Competitiveness’, enhanced ‘Transparency’, expanded ‘Digitization’, greater ‘Innovation’ and more ‘Policy stability’,” he added.