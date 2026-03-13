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India and Iran likely to have reached consensus on passage through Strait of Hormuz; Ships carrying LPG likely to reach India soon

India and Iran likely to have reached consensus on passage through Strait of Hormuz; Ships carrying LPG likely to reach India soon

Ships have been unable to navigate through Strait of Hormuz due to the ongoing hostilities involving Iran, Israel, and the United States.

Speculation regarding Indian ships receiving permission from Iran has been circulating since Thursday.

New Delhi: Iran has approved two Indian Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) tankers to pass through the Strait of Hormuz. This development comes at a time when supplies through the world’s most critical energy corridor have been disrupted due to tensions in West Asia. In recent days, several cities across India have witnessed a scramble for domestic gas supplies. It is being reported that the Strait of Hormuz has been opened for Indian vessels following discussions between the top leadership of India and Iran.

India-Iran agreement

Citing sources, Reuters reported that India and Iran have reached an agreement regarding the passage of ships through the Strait of Hormuz. Following Iran’s authorization, the two vessels are scheduled to exit the strait on Friday, 13 March 2026, and are expected to reach India in the coming days. These ships are loaded with thousands of metric tons of LPG.

Passage closed due to Iran-Israel-US conflict

Israel and the United States launched an attack on Iran on February 28. In retaliation for this attack, Iran subsequently closed the Strait of Hormuz. Consequently, ships have been unable to navigate through this narrow waterway due to the ongoing hostilities involving Iran, Israel, and the United States. Indian vessels, in particular, have been significantly impacted by the closure of this vital maritime route.

S Jaishankar held discussions with Abbas Araghchi

Speculation regarding Indian ships receiving permission from Iran has been circulating since Thursday. However, on Thursday, the Ministry of External Affairs clarified that the situation remained uncertain and details were not yet entirely clear. The Ministry did, however, confirm that India’s External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar, had held discussions on the matter with his Iranian counterpart, Abbas Araghchi, and that the exchange had been constructive.

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What did Iranian Ambassador say?

On Friday, 13 March 2026, Iran’s Ambassador to India, Mohammad Fatali, stated that Iran would provide safe passage to India through the Strait of Hormuz. Responding to queries regarding safe passage for India through the Strait of Hormuz, Mohammad Fatali said, “India is our friend, and our interests are aligned,” adding that the Indian government, too, would extend its assistance to Iran across various sectors in the post-conflict phase.

Disclaimer: Situation involving price of petrol, diesel and LPG is evolving rapidly amidst the ongoing conflict in Middle East. Reports regarding immediate shortages of fuel may be exaggerated. Zee News sources its information from official updates from the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas and authorized LPG distributors (Indane, Bharat Gas, HP Gas) and advises its readers to rely on the said sources.

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