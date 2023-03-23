Home

India Asks State-Owned Banks For Bond Portfolios Amid Global Banking Turmoil: Report

New Delhi: The government of India has asked state-owned lenders to submit details of their bond portfolios ahead of a quarterly meeting between the government and banks this Saturday, Reuters reported quoting seven bankers with direct knowledge of the matter. This move by the government comes amid a turmoil in the global banking sector.

“The finance ministry has asked banks to submit data about their held-to-maturity (HTM) portfolios and mark-to-market (MTM) losses in trading books to identify any potential stress,” said one of the persons mentioned in the report. The banker said that the data collection exercise has been going on for the past few days, and the government is taking a precautionary measure so that it does not get “caught off guard” if the crisis spirals further.

The report further states that it is not immediately clear when the last check was done, however, the government or the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) typically asks for such data during bouts of volatility.

Banks purchase HTM investments intending to hold until they mature. Typically, government bonds are the most common form of such investments. According to a Macquarie report, these HTM investments account for 60 per cent of banks’ investment books, of which government securities form around 95 per cent, according to a Macquarie report.

The collapse of some US regionals banks have raised concerns about lenders globally having to field possible losses in their HTM portfolio. Indian bankers have said that they as of now, they do not foresee any large MTM loss because they have strong capital levels and the rise in government bond yields has been gradual.

So far, in this fiscal, India’s 10-year benchmark bond yield has risen 50 basis points (bps), during which the RBI raised the policy repo rate by 250 bps. It’s expected that the RBI would raise the repo rate by another 25 bps to 6.75 per cent during its next policy meeting in April

“Though there is nothing to worry about banks’ bond holdings, the government is likely to discuss the same after asking for data from banks,” another senior treasury official at a state-run bank told Reuters. “It is just to check the stability of state-run banks,” the official added.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.