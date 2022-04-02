New Delhi: Delhi and Canberra on Saturday signed the India-Australia Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement, under which the island nation would provide duty-free access in its market for over 95 per cent of Indian goods such as textiles, leather, jewellery and sports products. The economic cooperation and trade agreement was inked by Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal and Australian Minister for Trade, Tourism and Investment Dan Tehan in a virtual ceremony, in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Australian counterpart Scott Morrison.Also Read - India To See 1 Million Jobs In 5 Years, New Opportunities For Chefs, Yoga Instructors To Be Created. Details Here

"This is truly a watershed moment for India-Australia relations," Prime Minister Modi said after the inking of the deal. His counterpart Morrison added that the pact will further deepen Australia's close ties with India.

How Will The Deal Benefit India-Australia Trade?

According to Union Minister Goyal, the agreement will help in taking bilateral trade from USD 27 billion to USD 45-50 billion in the next five years. Under the deal, Australia is offering zero duty access to India for about 96.4 per cent of exports (by value) from day one. This covers many products which currently attract 4-5 per cent customs duty in Australia. Labour-intensive sectors which would also gain immensely include textiles and apparel, few agricultural and fish products, leather, footwear, furniture, sports goods, jewellery, machinery, electrical goods and railway wagons.

Australia is the 17th largest trading partner of India, while New Delhi is Canberra’s 9th largest partner. Bilateral trade in goods and services stood at USD 27.5 billion in 2021. India’s goods exports were worth USD 6.9 billion and imports aggregated to USD 15.1 billion in 2021.

Major exports by India to Australia include petroleum products, textiles and apparel, engineering goods, leather, chemicals and gems and jewellery. Imports from Australia mainly include raw materials, coal, minerals and intermediate goods.

How Will The Deal Help In Job Creation?

The landmark trade deal offers to create job opportunities for thousands and simplifies the visa system for Indian employees and students in Australia. Union Minister Goyal, who was signing the pact, said the deal will create one million jobs.

Under the services sector deal of the IndAus ECTA, Australia has provided an annual quota for around 1,800 qualified, professional Indian yoga teachers and traditional chefs, entering as contractual service suppliers. Under the quota, the Indian professionals will be given a temporary entry and stay in Australia for a period of up to four years with a possibility of further stay.

Under IndAus ECTA, large Indian IT companies are also given an opportunity to increase their involvement in Australian government projects, facilitating the movement of Indian IT professionals to Australia with an aim to enhance the island nation’s startup ecosystem that requires specialised talent.

The agreement also facilitates Australians to access secondary and tertiary care facilities in India at highly competitive rates. The move is aimed to help develop India as a medical tourism hub.

How Will The Deal Benefit Indian Students?

The deal further has a provision to provide around one lakh post-study work visas in Australia to Indian students, which will be given on a reciprocal basis. Under the provisions of this agreement, Indian graduates, postgraduates and STEM specialists will have an opportunity to work in Australia for up to a period of four years. The deal also has provisions to increase research collaboration between Indian and Australian universities, along with initiating dual degree programs between India and Australia.

The deal will also help pave a way for initiating dialogues between the professional bodies of India and Australia on topics such as MRAs in nursing, architecture and other services, facilitating the movement of workers between both countries. It is to be noted that 1,500 Indian charted accountants are already working in Australia under MRA.

How Does The Deal Does Relaxes Visa Application Process?

Further, under the deal, Australia will also offer work and holiday visas with multiple entries for a period of one year to around 1,000 Indians between the age of 18 and 30. Under the move, the provisions are made for these Indian to undertake study or training for up to four months (17 weeks) or undertake paid or unpaid employment for the entire duration of their stay in Australia.