Did Bhutan refuse to accept India’s E20 petrol? Modi government issues clarification, says “no such offer was made”

A report by The Bhutanese stated that Bhutan's existing fuel storage infrastructure is not adequate to handle E20 petrol because ethanol readily absorbs moisture.

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New Delhi: In a significant development, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas (MoPNG) has dismissed reports claiming that Bhutan rejected India’s offer to import E20 petrol. The ministry said that no such proposal had ever been made. In a fact-check statement, the ministry said that reports claiming Bhutan had refused to procure ethanol-blended fuel from India are “false.”

The ministry said, “The claims that Bhutan has rejected a proposal from India to import E20 petrol are false. No such proposal has been made by the Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs). There is also no proposal to export E20 petrol to Bhutan.”

It is important to note that the government has asked the people to rely only on official information. It said, “Please rely only on information released through the official channels of the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas (MoPNG) and the Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs).”

Why this clarification was issued

The clarification came days after reports claimed that Bhutan had turned down an offer from Indian Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) to supply E20 petrol. Reports suggest that the Himalayan nation’s concern was not about ethanol-blended fuel itself, but about its ability to store it safely.

A report by The Bhutanese stated that Bhutan’s existing fuel storage infrastructure is not adequate to handle E20 petrol because ethanol readily absorbs moisture. This makes storing E20 petrol more challenging than conventional petrol.

Concerns over storage infrastructure

According to the report, ethanol’s hygroscopic nature means it readily absorbs moisture from the atmosphere.

If moisture enters storage tanks, ethanol-blended fuel can separate into different layers, reducing fuel quality and potentially affecting engine performance.

The report said Bhutan considers this a major challenge because many of its fuel storage facilities are located in mountainous regions, where preventing leaks and moisture ingress is particularly difficult.

In such conditions, storage tanks are more vulnerable to water exposure and deterioration, increasing the risk of fuel degradation before it reaches consumers.

According to The Bhutanese, officials familiar with the discussions had raised these concerns.