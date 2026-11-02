INDIA Bloc’s Ramlila Maidan rally affected 20 markets, claim traders; sales in Connaught Place drop by up to massive 40 percent

The INDIA bloc rally at Ramlila Maidan disrupted Diwali shopping across Delhi's markets, particularly in Connaught Place. According to the CTI, business worth approximately Rs 11,000 crore was affected across 20 markets.

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New Delhi: Ever since Rahul Gandhi announced a mega rally at Delhi’s Ramlila Maidan against the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, traders had been increasingly concerned that the gathering would disrupt business activities. Now, reports suggest that these fears have proved to be partly true.

Major markets, including Connaught Place, Palika Bazaar, Super Bazaar, Janpath, and Chandni Chowk’s wholesale market (Chawri Bazaar), among others, witnessed a setback to their festive shopping business ahead of Diwali.

Here are some of the key details:

Connaught Place and the surrounding markets, along with restaurants in the area, were the worst affected.

Business in these areas barely managed to reach 40 per cent of its usual levels by the end of the night.

The markets are located close to the rally venue.

On Sunday, uncertainty and fear continued to prevail in Connaught Place as INDIA bloc leaders took out a march to the rally venue, proceeding from the Outer Circle through Minto Bridge.

As a result, the usual festive shopping activity in the area remained disrupted.

Impact on 20 Markets

On Sunday, the situation was such that most shops remained closed. The protesters, who came for the rally, were seen resting and eating in the market corridors. Even in the evening, there was little activity, with the corridors and parking areas remaining largely deserted.

As per the Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI), a traders’ body, the mega rally affected business worth approximately Rs 11,000 crore across 20 markets located around Ramlila Maidan.

CTI Chairman Brijesh Goyal claimed that the atmosphere of tension and fear continued to prevail in the markets on Sunday due to the rally. As a result, only 20 per cent of the shops in markets surrounding the rally venue remained open.

Retail traders from cities surrounding Delhi also avoided visiting the national capital due to fear and uncertainty. Consequently, barely one lakh shoppers turned up, against the usual five lakh expected during the festive shopping season.

Repeated Appeals to Postpone the Rally

It is important to note that the INDIA bloc had claimed that more than 10 lakh protesters would attend the rally. A traders’ association had written to senior Congress leader and Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi, urging him to postpone the rally until after Diwali, fearing that festive shopping ahead of Diwali would be disrupted,

Similar appeals were also sent to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee.

In a statement, the New Delhi Traders Association (NDTA), a traders’ body representing businesses in Connaught Place, urged the court to keep the area away from rallies, protests and peace marches, arguing that such activities were affecting traders’ right to livelihood.

NDTA President Atul Bhargava said that customers were already apprehensive about visiting Connaught Place.

Congress Blames BJP

The number of visitors to the area has declined significantly, with shops in Connaught Place bearing the brunt of the disruption during the festive season. Such activities should be restricted to designated locations, the association said.

Meanwhile, in a post on X, the Congress party alleged that the BJP was responsible for the closure of shops in Connaught Place.