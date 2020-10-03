New Delhi: With its data and innovation capabilities, India can become the Artificial Intelligence (AI) laboratory of the world, NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant said on Saturday. Also Read - IPL 2020 Live Cricket Score And Updates, RCB vs DC Dream11 IPL LIVE Match 19 in Dubai: Ali Departs, Kohli Key For Bangalore in 197 Chase vs Delhi

Speaking at a press conference to unveil the upcoming global virtual summit on AI — 'RAISE 2020' — Kant noted that AI can help transform lives.

"India is developing AI-based solutions for social empowerment across spheres like healthcare, education, finance, agriculture and governance. On the strength of its data and innovation prowess, India can become the AI laboratory of the world, delivering intuitive solutions to a wide range of societal issues," he said.

The virtual summit, RAISE 2020 (Responsible AI for Social Empowerment 2020), will be organised from October 5-9 by the Ministry of Electronics and IT and the NITI Aayog.

The aim of the summit is to kick-start discussion on the creation of robust AI-powered public infrastructure that benefits all, not just in India but across the world, an official statement said.

“India, one of the founding members of the Global Partnership on Artificial Intelligence, aims to implement AI-based solutions not just domestically, but in countries around the world so that these lead to widespread social empowerment and prosperity,” it said.

Over the course of the five-day summit, several leading AI experts from across the world will deliberate over topics of vital importance such as strategies for using AI for social benefit, the importance of creating reliable AI infrastructure and the transformative effect of AI in empowering communities, it added.

Ajay Prakash Sawhney, Secretary, Ministry of Electronics and IT, said that India has the talent and the institutional capacity to build an AI-ready workforce that innovates and delivers solutions to solve societal issues.

“We are taking steps to promote the development and integration of AI into important spheres of life, in order to improve the ease of living and the overall quality of life. RAISE 2020 will serve as a starting point for India to become a data-driven society that leverages AI for social good,” Sawhney said.