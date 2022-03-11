New Delhi: India and Canada are looking to re-launch the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA). According to reports, the two countries are holding the Ministerial Dialogue on Trade and Investment (MDTI). Piyush Goyal, India’s Minister of Commerce and Industry co-chaired the meeting with Mary Ng, Canada’s Minister of International Trade.Also Read - India- South Korea Trade Talks Today, Read Key Points Of This Bilateral Relationship Here

The ministers also talked about the Early Progress Trade Agreement (EPTA), the reports stated. The Ministry had earlier announced that they will hold meetings between March 10 and 13. In the meeting, the two ministers also talked about the strong recovery of the bilateral trade which has been impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The two countries traded goods and services worth $11 Billion in 2021, 12 per cent higher than in 2020. The trade of only goods was worth $6.29 billion. Between April 2021 and January 2022, the trade between the two countries rose by 25 per cent, as compared to last year.

