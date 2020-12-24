New Delhi: India on Thursday challenged an international arbitration court in Singapore against a more than $2 billion tax claim by Vodafone Group Plc. According to reports, the development comes in the aftermath of an international arbitration case the Indian government lost against Vodafone. Also Read - Singapore Police Investigates Social Media Posts Supporting Indian Farmers' Protest

Incidentally, shares of the telecom giant surged over 12 per cent to Rs 10.68 on the BSE on Wednesday before the government took a decision on the arbitration appeal.

In September, the Permanent Court of Arbitration located at The Hague had ruled that Vodafone won the case against India over a retrospective tax demand of more than Rs 20,000 crore.

Vodafone had moved the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in 2016 due to a lack of consensus between the parties’ arbitrators in finalising a judge for the tax dispute.

Following this, a tribunal was constituted in June 2016 after Vodafone challenged India’s use of a 2012 legislation that gave it powers to retrospectively tax deals like Vodafone’s $11 billion acquisition of a 67 per cent stake in Hutchison Whampoa in 2007. The retrospective tax law had been enacted after the Supreme Court judgement went in Vodafone’s favour.

Vodafone had challenged the tax department’s demand of Rs 7,990 crore as capital gains taxes (Rs 22,100 crore after including interest and penalty) under the Netherlands-India Bilateral Investment Treaty (BIT).