New Delhi: Cryptocurrency is a big hit in the international markets and it seems that we may get our own India Digital Currency soon. Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Deputy Governor T Rabi Sankar has stated that India's central bank was working on a phased implementation strategy for its own digital currency, as per a PTI report.
India Digital Currency – All You Need To Know
- RBI is in the process of launching it in wholesale and retail segments in the near future, the RBI Deputy Governor said, as per PTI report.
- The idea of Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) is ripe, and many central banks in the world are working towards it, RBI Deputy Governor was quoted as saying by PTI.
- Sankar further said CBDC is needed to protect consumers from the “frightening level of volatility” seen in some of the virtual currencies which have no sovereign backing. He said central banks across the globe are engaged in exploring CBDCs, and a few countries have also introduced such concepts, the PTI report says.
- “Perhaps the idea for CBDCs is near,” RBI Deputy Governor said while participating in an online discussion organised by The Vidhi Centre for Legal Policy, PTI reported.
- A high level inter-ministerial committee constituted by the Ministry of Finance has examined the policy and legal frameworks, and has recommended the introduction of CBDC as a digital form of fiat money in the country, as per a PTI report.
- “Like other central banks, RBI has also been exploring the pros and cons of introduction of CBDC since quite some time,” T Rabi Sankar said, and added generally countries have implemented specific purpose CBDCs.
- The Reserve Bank, he said, is currently working towards a phased implementation strategy and examining cases which could be implemented with little or no disruption in the banking system and the monetary policy. “…conducting pilots in wholesale and retail segments may be a possibility in the near future. So, some progress has been made. You know we could likely come up with this in the near future,” Sankar said, as per PTI report.
- The Deputy Governor further said legal changes would be necessary as the current provisions have been made keeping in mind currency in a physical form under the Reserve Bank of India Act, as per PTI report.