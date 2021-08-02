New Delhi: Cryptocurrency is a big hit in the international markets and it seems that we may get our own India Digital Currency soon. Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Deputy Governor T Rabi Sankar has stated that India’s central bank was working on a phased implementation strategy for its own digital currency, as per a PTI report.Also Read - Tokyo Olympics 2021 LIVE Updates: India Beat Australia to Enter Semis

India Digital Currency – All You Need To Know