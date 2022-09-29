New Delhi: Providing fake documents to avail a mobile sim card or furnishing sham details on over-the-top (OTT) platforms such as WhatsApp, Telegram or Signal may land you in major trouble soon. As per the prepared draft of the Indian Telecommunication Bill 2022, you will have to serve one year in jail or pay Rs 50,000 fine if you have ticked those boxes above.Also Read - Govt To Bring Internet Calling, Messaging Apps Under Telecom Bill; WhatsApp, Zoom May Soon Need Licence To Operate

The provision mentioned in the draft bill have been prepared in a bid to tackle online identity fraud menace. “This will help in preventing cyber frauds done using telecom services. Therefore, provisions related to identity have been included in the Bill at relevant places,” the Department of Communications said in the draft bill, according to a report by The Economic Times.

INDIA’S DRAFT TELECOM BILL 2022: WHAT CHANGES ARE TO BE MADE