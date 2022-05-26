New Delhi: The negotiations around the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between the EU and India may begin soon. According to a report by PTI, European Union Executive Vice-President and Trade Commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis has said the EU will formally launch negotiations for the proposed free trade agreement with India “very soon”. He has held a meeting with Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on the sidelines of the WEF meet in Geneva.Also Read - Explained: Why Do Textile And Garment Industries Want Govt To Ban Cotton Export

"Excellent meeting with Minister Goyal @PiyushGoyal from India. Will formally launch Free Trade Agreement negotiations very soon," according to a tweet by Dombrovskis.

Excellent meeting with Minister Goyal @PiyushGoyal from India. ✅Will formally launch 🇪🇺🇮🇳 Free Trade Agreement negotiations very soon. Also discussing prospects for upcoming #MC12 pic.twitter.com/uNWYTZ1mxs — Valdis Dombrovskis (@VDombrovskis) May 25, 2022

BTIA negotiations to restart

India’s Commerce Secretary BVR Subrahmanyam in April had said that India and the 27-nation European Union (EU) will restart negotiations for their long-pending free trade agreement in June. The proposed agreement, officially dubbed as Broad-based Trade and Investment Agreement (BTIA) between India and the EU has been stalled since May 2013 due to several issues.

BTIA is a proposed comprehensive free trade agreement being negotiated by the two sides. India’s merchandise exports to EU member countries stood at about USD 65 billion in 2021-22, while imports aggregated to USD 51.4 billion.

