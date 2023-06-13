Home

India Eyes Facilitation Of UPI Payment In Gulf Countries; Talks Underway With Bahrain, Saudi & Others

Considering that millions of Indians reside and work in the region, the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) is spearheading talks with Gulf countries to establish bank-to-bank transfer systems for cross-border remittances.

New Delhi: The government of India is in talks with countries in the Middle East, including Bahrain and Saudi Arabia, to expand its Unified Payments Interface (UPI) service, the Mint reported quoting people aware of the matter. The people mentioned in the report said that while the discussions are in the early stages, many countries have shown interest in advancing the talks.

“NPCI is in initial discussions with a few Gulf countries for developing cross-border remittances using UPI, which will be primarily bank account-to-bank account transfers. The discussions have been facilitated by the Reserve Bank of India and other-country central bank collaboration, and by our Indian mission offices,” said Dilip Asbe, managing director and chief executive, NPCI.

UPI has made small transactions seamless across the country, and the authorities are making sustained efforts to export the platform across the world. Earlier this year, India and Singapore linked their national payments systems to provide a low-cost and safe pathway for annual remittances to the tune of over $1 billion.

In 2021, Bhutan became the first country to adopt the UPI system and was quickly followed by Nepal in 2022. In the same year, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) allowed Indian travellers to make payments through UPI-linked accounts. According to the people cited above, talks on digital payments with the UAE are at an advanced stage.

Building on the success of UPI, the government has also allowed non-resident Indians (NRI) to access the payment mechanism on their international mobile numbers. Earlier this year, NPCI permitted NRIs from Singapore, Australia, Canada, Hong Kong, Oman, Qatar, the US, Saudi Arabia, UAE, and the UK to use UPI on their international numbers during their stay in India, saving them the need to purchase an India number for doing financial transactions.

“There is immense scope for innovation. UPI should become a means of financial inclusion and empowerment for the whole world; we have to collectively work for it. I suggest that our financial institutions should also have maximum partnership with fintechs to increase their reach,” said Prime Minister Modi during a speech in May.

Exporting India’s digital public infrastructure has also been a key focus of India’s ongoing G20 Presidency. India has pitched digital platforms such as UPI as inclusive and accessible options to affect a digital transformation in the developing world.

