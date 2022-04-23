Washington: Amidst a global shortage of food grains in the aftermath of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, countries like India that have the potential to address this by exporting agricultural products, in particular cereals, are facing difficulties from the World Trade Organization (WTO), Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said Friday. Sitharaman was here to attend the annual spring meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank.Also Read - Niti Aayog VC Rajiv Kumar Steps Down; Suman Bery To Take Charge from May 1

Responding to India's concerns, WTO Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala during the just-concluded annual Spring meeting of the IMF and the World Bank said that the organisation is looking at it very positively and hopefully it would be sorted, the minister told a group of Indian reporters here.

"I was very positively inspired by the fact that in the plenary…response from the WTO was very positive. I hope we'll break that decade-long restriction which has held us back from using our agricultural products after taking care of the buffer we need for food security purposes. So that the farmers also can get a better return," Sitharaman said in response to a question.

She said India has identified opportunities of export of food grains and also manufacturing in the aftermath of the Ukrainian crisis. “In some of the interactions that I’ve had, in one of the sessions (that) impacted the plenary itself, I had voiced that countries like India which have potential for exporting agricultural produce, particularly cereals, have faced difficulties with the WTO,” she said.

"Because of that, where the entire plenary was recognising that there's hunger and shortage of food grains all over the world, countries like India, which can probably supply are facing difficulties with WTO. In the plenary, DG WTO was also present, she was gracious enough to say addressing me…that (they) will address this issue, but we are looking at it positively and will hopefully be sorted," she added.

The United States has requested India to help out with the food grain situation right now, India’s Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu noted during a news conference with the minister.

Sitharaman on India-US relationship

During her visit, she also held a host of bilateral meetings and participated in many multilateral meetings. She interacted with several top officials of the Biden administration and said the bilateral relationship between India and the US has moved forward and deepened. She asserted that post the Ukrainian war, she sees more and more windows of opportunities opening.

“There is an understanding that India’s relationship with the United States has actually moved forward. It’s gotten deeper. There is no one questioning that,” she told reporters in response to a question on the bilateral relationship.

“But there is also an understanding, not just the legacy dependence for defence equipments on Russia…that India has legacy issues as much as relationships over several decades. And if anything, I can say with a bit of a confidence there is a positive understanding. It is not a negative understanding,” she added.

She said India’s relationship with the US is improving each day.