New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday highlighted the tax reforms his government has brought in the last six years and said the country has moved from tax terrorism to tax transparency.

Speaking at the inauguration of an office-cum-residential complex of the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal at Cuttack in Odisha, PM Modi highlighted the reduction in the corporate tax rate, simplified rate structure for individual taxpayers, faceless appeals and quick refunds.

"Tax terrorism was a common refrain during past governments. The nation has left that behind and moved towards tax transparency," he said.

Highlighting further, PM Modi added that India is among select nations which recognise taxpayers’ rights and responsibilities which is a step towards creating trust in tax system.

“The change from tax terrorism to tax transparency has happened because we have propagated the concept of reform, perform and transform,” he emphasised.

He further said not much happened post Independence to change the exploited and exploiter relation between the taxpayer and tax collector.But now change is happening, he said and went on to cite measures like faceless appeals, quick refunds and dispute resolution mechanism.

“We are reforming rules and procedures and using technology,” he said, adding the tax administration is being transformed.

Stating that wealth creators should be honoured, he said easing their problems will help in growth of the economy.

Acceptance of as many as 99.75 per cent of the tax returns without a doubt is a step towards trusting the taxpayer, he added.

(With inputs from PTI)