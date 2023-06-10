Home

India Hosts 4% Of Global Middle Class, Has 2.8 Million High Wealth Individuals: World Wealth Report

India hosts only 4% of the global middle class, and the share has been increasing quite slowly in recent years.

World Wealth Report: The 2013 State of World Wealth Report said the global wealth will increase by nearly 40% in the next five years and will reach $334 trillion by 2018, of which, the emerging markets will contribute nearly a third. Notably, the 2013 State of World Wealth Report was prepared by Credit Suisse, a Switzerland-based global bank. The also highlights inequality among people and countries, and said it may be at its zenith.

As per the report, two-thirds of adults in the world have wealth below $10,000 and this together accounts for merely 3% of global wealth, whereas the 32 million-dollar millionaires—0.7 percent of world adults—own 41% of all assets.

What is more disturbing to understand that within this group, there are 98,700 individuals worth more than $50 million, and 33,900 are worth over $100 million.

Notably, the World Wealth Report presented the finding based on the data from direct household balance sheets or survey from 51 countries including India. These countries make up 97% of the world’s population. However, the rest 171 countries are projected from this database using regional standards.

Focus on India

As per the World Wealth Report, the Indian and world wealth pyramids have a similar broad base, a smaller but not insignificant middle portion and a quickly tapering top. On the other hand, the Indian pyramid that reflects its nature of inequality is somewhat broader at the base and tapers to the spire at the top rather drastically.

What is more significant to note is that out of the top 393 million high wealth individuals in the world, an estimated 2.8 million are in India. At the bottom of the pyramid, some 90% of the country’s population is below the $10,000 mark. According to the World Wealth Report, the bottom 70% of India’s households own about 20% of the country’s household or private wealth.

The report stated that in China, about 29% of the wealth is held by the bottom 70% of population, whereas the share wealth owned by the bottom 70% of households in US is just 7%, in Germany just 13% and in Norway, just 12%.

What should be noted here is that the composition of Indian household wealth is different from that most of countries. The bulk of the wealth in India —86% in 2013—was held in the form of non-financial assets, usually real estate.

Financial assets in India are made up just 15% of wealth. In contrast, about 45% of wealth in China was in financial assets and 54% in non-financial assets.

Global Wealth Context

About one billion individuals in the global wealth context, belonging to the $10,000 to $100,000 range of wealth, are called the middle class in the report. The total wealth of this section of people is estimated at about $33 trillion.

In this context, India hosts only 4% of the global middle class, and the share has been increasing quite slowly in recent years. On the other hand, China’s share has been growing fast and now accounts for more than one third of the global middle class.

The World Wealth Report further estimates that there are 98,663 ultra-high net worth (UHNW) individuals in the world with wealth of $50 million or more. Of these, 33,900 are worth at least $100 million and 3,100 have assets above $500 million. The report also highlighted that there are 1,151 individuals in the world who own over $1 billion wealth. The US has about 45% of such UHNW individuals. India has 1760, China 5830, Brazil 1700 and Japan 2890.

