Live Updates

    India Ideas Summit 2020: Prime Minister Narendra Modi ends his speech.

    India Ideas Summit 2020: Opportunities in technology also include opportunities in the frontier technologies of 5G, Big data analytics, Quantum computing, Block-chain and Internet of things, PM Modi highlights.

    India Ideas Summit 2020: When the markets are open, when the opportunity is high and the options are many, can optimism be far behind! You can see the optimism when India rises in key business ratings. Particularly the Ease of Doing Business ratings of the World Bank, says PM Modi.

    India Ideas Summit 2020: India invites you to invest in finance and insurance. India has raised FDI cap for investment in insurance to 49%. Now 100% FDI is permitted for investment in insurance intermediaries, PM Modi says.

    India Ideas Summit 2020: Invest in India’s Defence & Space Sector

    India invites you to invest in defence & space. We’re raising the FDI cap for investment in defense sector to 74%. India has established 2 defence corridors to encourage production of defence equipment & platforms.

    India Ideas Summit 2020: Civil Aviation is another area of great potential growth. The number of Air passengers are expected to more than double within next 8 years. The top private Indian airlines plan to include over a thousand new aircraft over the coming decade, the PM says.

    India Ideas Summit 2020: PM Modi Invites Investment in India’s Healthcare

    India invites you to invest in healthcare. The Healthcare sector in India is growing faster than 22 percent every year. Our companies are also progressing in production of medical-technology, telemedicine and diagnostics, says PM Modi.

    India Ideas Summit 2020: PM Modi Deliver Keynote Address

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to deliver the keynote address at the 2020 India Ideas Summit hosted by the US-India Business Council (USIBC). The high-level business summit will be telecasted at 9 PM today, i.e., July 22, Wednesday. Also Read - Who is Mr Butter Chicken? Australian Restaurant Offers Free Meals to Mysterious Melbourne Man Who Violated Lockdown to Eat Favourite Dish

“Looking forward to addressing the India Ideas Summit, organised by @USIBC today at 9 PM. Will be sharing my views on ‘Building a Better Future.’ Do watch,” PM Modi tweeted earlier today. Also Read - How to Sanitise The Interiors of Your Car

The virtual summit will feature a high-level presence from Indian and US government policymakers, state-level officials, and thought leaders from business and society. Also Read - Karnataka Not to Permit Opening of New Schools This Academic Year Amid Pandemic

What to Expect

Marking the 45th anniversary of the formation of the USIBC, the theme for this year’s India Ideas Summit is ‘Building a Better Future’.

The grand summit will witness discussions on areas including the US-India bilateral cooperation and its future in a post-pandemic world, bringing together governments of the two nations to set straight the post-COVID recovery agenda.

Key speakers include Minister of External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Senator of Virginia and co-chair of Senate India Caucus Mark Warner, Former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley, among others.

Where to Watch

The India Ideas Summit will be telecasted on the official website of Prime Minister Narendra Modi – www.narendramodi.in .

The link to watch 2020 India Ideas Summit will also be available on the official Twitter handle of PIB (@PIB_India), as well as the official handles of US Department of State.