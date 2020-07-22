New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to deliver the keynote address at the 2020 India Ideas Summit hosted by the US-India Business Council (USIBC). The high-level business summit will be telecasted at 9 PM today, i.e., July 22, Wednesday. Also Read - How to Sanitise The Interiors of Your Car

“Looking forward to addressing the India Ideas Summit, organised by @USIBC today at 9 PM. Will be sharing my views on ‘Building a Better Future.’ Do watch,” PM Modi tweeted earlier today. Also Read - Karnataka Not to Permit Opening of New Schools This Academic Year Amid Pandemic

The virtual summit will feature a high-level presence from Indian and US government policymakers, state-level officials, and thought leaders from business and society. Also Read - Is Reopening of Schools And Colleges The Best Way to Achieve Herd Immunity?

What to Expect

Marking the 45th anniversary of the formation of the USIBC, the theme for this year’s India Ideas Summit is ‘Building a Better Future’.

The grand summit will witness discussions on areas including the US-India bilateral cooperation and its future in a post-pandemic world, bringing together governments of the two nations to set straight the post-COVID recovery agenda.

Key speakers include Minister of External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Senator of Virginia and co-chair of Senate India Caucus Mark Warner, Former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley, among others.

Where to Watch

The India Ideas Summit will be telecasted on the official website of Prime Minister Narendra Modi – www.narendramodi.in .

The link to watch 2020 India Ideas Summit will also be available on the official Twitter handle of PIB (@PIB_India), as well as the official handles of US Department of State.