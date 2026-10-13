India to grow at 7 percent, advanced economies at 1.8 percent in 2027, predicts International Monetary Fund

. "India stands out with upward revisions, reflecting sustained momentum and growing evidence of stronger growth potential supported by favourable demographic dynamics, a large and expanding domestic market, and continued structural reforms," the IMF said in an update to its flagship World Economic Outlook report.

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Indian economy growth- Representational AI image

New Delhi: The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has raised India’s GDP growth forecast to 7 per cent for 2026-27, up from 6.4 per cent in July. The revision in estimate comes on the back of a “stronger-than-expected momentum, supported by resilient domestic demand and robust services activity”.

It is important to note that this comes just a week after RBI hiked its GDP growth estimate to 7.1 per cent for this year. “India stands out with upward revisions, reflecting sustained momentum and growing evidence of stronger growth potential supported by favourable demographic dynamics, a large and expanding domestic market, and continued structural reforms,” the IMF said in an update to its flagship World Economic Outlook report.

“India’s growth remained robust, underpinned by domestic demand and services, despite higher oil prices,” the multilateral agency added.

Here are some of the key details:

GDP growth for 2027-28 is also projected at 7 per cent, up from the July estimate of 6.7 per cent.

The upward revision in India’s growth forecast comes despite geopolitical uncertainties such as the US-Iran war.

The Russia-Ukraine war, both of which have implications for an energy-dependent country like India.

According to the IMF’s forecasts, the average price of crude oil, across Brent, Dubai Fateh, and West Texas Intermedia, will be USD 95.74 per barrel in 2026, up 41 per cent from 2025.

In 2027, the oil price is assumed to decline around 9 per cent to $87.39.

The Fund expects India’s current account deficit to widen to 1.5 per cent of GDP in FY27, from 0.7 per cent in FY26, before narrowing to 1.3 per cent in FY28.

IMF Projects China’s Economic Growth

The IMF projected China’s economic growth to slow to 4.5 per cent in 2026 and 4 per cent in 2027, compared with 5 per cent in 2025. The Fund attributed the slowdown to higher global oil prices, prolonged uncertainty and structural challenges affecting economic activity.

The United States is projected to expand by 2.3 per cent in both 2026 and 2027. Globally, economic growth is forecast at 3.1 per cent in 2026 and 3.4 per cent in 2027, while emerging and developing Asia is expected to grow by 5.1 per cent in 2026.

The Middle East and Central Asia region is projected to contract by 0.3 per cent in 2026, reflecting the economic impact of the ongoing conflict. Saudi Arabia’s economy is forecast to shrink by 3.3 per cent during the year before rebounding by 7.9 per cent in 2027.

The IMF’s baseline projections assume average oil prices of $95.74 per barrel in 2026 and $87.39 in 2027, compared with $67.74 in 2025. Global headline inflation is expected to increase to 4.7 per cent in 2026 before easing to 4.1 per cent in 2027.

“Global activity is projected to grow at 3.1 per cent in 2026 and 3.4 per cent in 2027,” IMF Chief Economist Silvana Tenreyro wrote in a blog accompanying the report.