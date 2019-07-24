New Delhi: India is positioned at rank 52 in the Global Innovation Index (GII) 2019. That’s a jump of five positions from the 57th position in 2018.

Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), along with the World Intellectual Property Organization, released the Global Innovation Index 2019 on Wednesday. The index details the metrics about the innovation performance of 129 countries of the world.

According to a leading daily, its 80 indicators explore innovation, including political environment, education, infrastructure and business sophistication. “We are definitely hoping an improvement as we have improved in indicators like the ease of doing business,” a DPIIT official said.

In 2018, India had taken a leap to land at 57th spot from the previous year’s 60th. India ultimately hopes to get into the Top 25 league.

The GII is published annually by Cornell University, INSEAD and the UN World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO) and GII Knowledge Partners.

WIPO DG Gurry is reported to have shown his concern over how countries were increasingly becoming protectionist, leading to a restriction on the free flow of investments and goods.

This year, GII 2019 analyses the medical innovation landscape of the next decade, focusing on technological and non-technological medical innovation which will transform healthcare.

“It also explores the role and dynamics of medical innovation as it shapes the future of healthcare, and the potential influence this may have on economic growth,” according to WIPO.