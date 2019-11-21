New Delhi: Niti Aayog Vice Chairman Rajiv Kumar on Thursday urged India Inc to assess and review the impact of their CSR initiatives.

Speaking at the ‘CSR Impact Conclave’ here, Kumar also said that companies should focus on nutrition and innovation as part of their CSR mandate.

“India has excellent examples of CSR. Going forward, the corporate CSR should focus more on two additional areas like nutrition and innovation as a part of their CSR mandate,” he said.

Kumar further said: “I think corporate must find a way to do well by doing good. ‘Doing good’ must be integrated in business practices in line with conscious capitalism by making self-interest a very small part of our way of doing business.”

The gap between the social good and the corporate good should be studied, he added.

He also urged the National CSR Network to work with the Niti Aayog for an objective impact assessment of the five years of the CSR initiative.

Speaking at the event, the Additional Secretary for Department of Personnel and Training, Srinivas Katikithala said that there is a need for partnership between the government and industry for capacity building to achieve greater impact of CSR projects.