India’s B35 Bullet Train: 350 kmph speed, indigenous technology and a rival to Japan’s E10 series | All you need to know

The Cabinet has approved the revised project cost of more than Rs 2 lakh crore, nearly twice the initial estimate made in 2015. Of the increased expenditure, around Rs 1 lakh crore will be funded through the government Budget.

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New Delhi: In a significant development, India is set to develop an indigenous high-speed or bullet train with a design speed of 350 kmph (B35) by 2030. These trains are expected to be comparable to Japan’s next-generation E10 series, with production of the Japanese trains also scheduled to begin in the same year. It is important to note that the proposal was part of the approval process for the revised cost of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail (MAHSR) project.

The Cabinet has approved the revised cost of the project, which exceeds Rs 2 lakh crore. This is nearly double the initial estimate prepared in 2015. Of the increased cost, around Rs 1 lakh crore will be funded through the Budget.

Here are some of the key details:

The Cabinet was informed that the process of manufacturing B35 trains has already begun.

Japan announced in December 2024 that production of its existing E5 series trains was gradually being phased out.

It has been indicated that Japan has suggested that production of E10 trains will begin in 2030, and they will be ready for operations by 2034.

Once the E10 trains become available, their operation will be considered, officials said.

The ministry said that manufacturing of the indigenously developed B28 high-speed trains has already begun

India will also develop its own Bharat Train Control System (BTCS).

This move is similar to China’s CTCS signalling and train control system, which manages train speeds, the distance between trains, and safety across conventional and high-speed rail networks.

What Is the Reason Behind the Cost Increase?

As per the ministry, the main reasons behind the massive spike in the project cost from the earlier estimate of Rs 1.1 lakh crore are:

The cost of land acquisition has more than tripled, rising to around Rs 19,700 crore.

Infrastructure costs have increased by around 50 percent, taking the total to more than Rs 1 lakh crore.

Compared with the 2015 estimates, expenditure on trains and signalling systems has increased by around 100 percent.

B28 Trains to Operate Initially

Excluding the Japanese trains that are expected to arrive in the future, the current project cost works out to around Rs 399 crore per kilometre. Initially, B28 trains will operate on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad corridor. These trains will have a design speed of 280 kmph, while their maximum operating speed will be 249 kmph.

BEML has been awarded a contract to manufacture 32 B28 trains. Two prototype trains are expected to be ready for trial runs by the first quarter of 2027. On Friday, BEML informed the BSE that it had received a separate Rs 5,400 crore contract to manufacture 15 additional B28 trains.

The entire 508-km Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail Corridor is targeted for completion by December 2030.