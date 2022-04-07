New Delhi: India has almost eradicated extreme poverty and brought down consumption inequality to its lowest levels in 40 years through state-provided food handouts, according to a new working paper published by the International Monetary Fund (IMF). The paper, titled Pandemic, Poverty & Inequality: Evidence from India observed that “post-food subsidy inequality at 0.294 is now very close to its lowest level 0.284 observed in 1993/94″. It’s authored by economists Surjit Bhalla, Karan Bhasin and Arvind Virmani.Also Read - Explained: How Govt's Free Ration Plan- Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana- Helped 80 Cr People Feed During Lockdown

The paper finds that extreme poverty in India, which means those earning less than $1.9 (144.19 INR) on the purchasing power parity (PPP) basis, rose to 4.1 per cent during 2020-21 compared to 2.2 per cent during the previous year "if food transfers by the government are not taken into account." For the unversed, PPP value of a dollar is different from the market value. A dollar is currently valued at Rs 20.65 against Rs 15.55 in 2011.

"Extreme poverty was as low as 0.8 per cent in the pre-pandemic year 2019, and food transfers were instrumental in ensuring that it remained at that low level in the pandemic year 2020," it said.

The study comes at a time when several recent global reports have pointed to the widening gap between the rich and poor in Asia’s third-largest economy, while studies on the economic shocks of the Covid-19 pandemic vary in their conclusions.

India Kept Extreme Poverty Below 1%: Explained

In India, the number of people living in extreme poverty — defined by the World Bank as living on US$1.9 or less in purchasing power parity (PPP) terms — was 0.8% of the population in the pre-pandemic year 2019, stated the IMF paper, published on April 5, 2022.

The paper presents estimates of poverty and consumption inequality in India for each of the years from 2004-05 through 2020-21. “These estimates include, for the first time, the effect of in-kind food subsidies on poverty and inequality.”

As many as 89.1% of rural eligible households and 77.3% of urban households, with an all-India average of 84.6%, received food transfers during the pandemic through the public distribution system.

Such effective targeting of food seems to have been the most appropriate policy response to pandemic-induced poverty. The share of food in the average Indian consumption basket, according to the consumption expenditure survey of 2011-12, stands at 46%. However, for the poor, it’s upwards of 60%, according to the paper.

“The expansion of India’s food subsidy program rather than increasing cash transfers enabled the government to provide free food as per the average monthly requirement to all those who were entitled to purchase the same from the PDS system. The Food Security Act (2013) and the increased use of Aadhar accelerated the declining proportion of leakage(s) in the programme.”

PMGKY scheme

The supply of free grains as part of the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKY) scheme was initially launched for the April-June period of FY21; it was later extended till November-end, 2020. In the wake of the second wave of the pandemic, it was re-introduced in May 2021 and then got extended till FY22-end. Recently, it has been extended up to September 2022.

Under the scheme, more than 81.35 crore people are eligible for 5 kg free wheat/rice per person per month, along with 1 kg free whole chana to each family per month. The latest extension would cost the government `80,000 crore.

