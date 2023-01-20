Home

Wipro Layoff: IT Firm Fires 452 Freshers Over Poor Performance During Internal Test, Issues Termination Letter

Wipro Layoff News Today: Amid the season of hiring and firing, IT major Wipro on Friday sacked hundreds of employees. Interestingly, all the employees who have been fired by the IT firm are freshers. According to a report by Business Today, Wipro has sacked the employees due to poor performance in an internal test.

The report suggested that Wipro found the performance of the freshers poor after an internal test was conducted by the IT company. After sacking the employees, the IT company sent a termination letter which has been accessed by Business Today.

Speaking to the news portal, the company said, “At Wipro, we take pride in holding ourselves to the highest standards. In line with the standards we aim to set for ourselves, we expect every entry-level employee to have a certain level of proficiency in their designated area of work. The evaluation process includes assessments to align employees with the business objectives of the organization and the requirements of our clients. This systematic and comprehensive performance evaluation process triggers a series of actions such as mentoring and retraining and in some cases separation of certain employees from the company.”

It was learned that over 452 fresher employees were terminated after the internal test. The termination letter noted that employees were liable to pay Rs 75,000 that the company spent on training them, but the company has waived it off.

“We wish to inform you that training cost of Rs.75,000/- which you are liable to pay, will be waived off,” the termination letter noted.

In January 2023, Wipro reported its Q3 FY23 results and recorded a 2.8 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in net profit at Rs 3,052.90 crore compared with Rs 2,969 crore in the same quarter last year.