New Delhi: India is expected to become world’s third largest economy by 2029, a movement of seven places upwards since 2014, according to a research report by the State Bank of India (SBI). “India’s GDP growth in Q1FY23 was 13.5%. At this rate, India is likely to be the fastest growing economy in the current fiscal,” the SBI report stated.Also Read - India Goes Ahead of UK to Become World's 5th Biggest Economy: IMF Report

India set to be world’s 3rd largest economy by 2029 – SBI report | Top points