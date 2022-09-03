New Delhi: India is expected to become world’s third largest economy by 2029, a movement of seven places upwards since 2014, according to a research report by the State Bank of India (SBI). “India’s GDP growth in Q1FY23 was 13.5%. At this rate, India is likely to be the fastest growing economy in the current fiscal,” the SBI report stated.Also Read - India Goes Ahead of UK to Become World's 5th Biggest Economy: IMF Report
India set to be world’s 3rd largest economy by 2029 – SBI report | Top points
- India has undergone a large structural shift since 2014 and is now the 5th largest economy. Interestingly, India had surpassed UK as the fifth largest economy as early as December 2021 itself and not recently as is being claimed, as per the SBI report.
- The share of India’s GDP is now at 3.5% as against 2.6% in 2014 and is likely to cross 4% in 2027, the current share of Germany in global GDP.
- The path taken by India since 2014 reveals India is likely to get the tag of third largest economy in 2029, a movement of seven places upwards since 2014 when India was ranked 10th, the SBI report stated.
- India should surpass Germany in 2027 and most likely Japan by 2029 at the current rate of growth.
- In a recent IMF report, India has overtaken the UK to become the world’s fifth-largest economy and is now behind only the US, China, Japan and Germany.
- A decade back, India was ranked 11th among the large economies while the UK was at the fifth position.
- With record beating expansion in the April-June quarter, the Indian economy has now overtaken the UK, which has slipped to the sixth spot.
- The assumption of India overtaking the UK is based on calculations by Bloomberg using the IMF database and historic exchange rates on its terminal.