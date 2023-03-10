Home

Business

India Likely To Get 200 More Vande Bharat Trains Manufactured By Tata Steel. Deets Here

India Likely To Get 200 More Vande Bharat Trains Manufactured By Tata Steel. Deets Here

Tata Steel is likely to manufacture 200 Vande Bharat trains as per a new agreement signed with the Indian Railways.

The seats in the Vande Bharat Express, from first AC to three-tier coaches, will now be manufactured by Tata Steel. (File Photo)

New Delhi: Tata Steel is likely to manufacture 200 Vande Bharat trains as per a new agreement signed with the Indian Railways. As per the signed contract, Tata Steel will manufacture 22 trains of the country’s fastest and feature-rich Vande Bharat Express in one year.

The seats in the Vande Bharat Express, from first AC to three-tier coaches, will now be manufactured by Tata Steel. The contract for making Linke Hofmann Busch (LHB) coaches of the train has also been given to the company, under which structures of panels, windows and railways are being prepared.

You may like to read

Under the scheme, at present, the Indian Railways has given a tender of about Rs 145 crore to the multinational steel company for manufacturing the parts of the train, which is to be completed in 12 months.

The composites division of Tata Steel started working in this direction after receiving a bulk order for seating system of Vande Bharat Express, including 22 train sets with 16 coaches each.

Debashish Bhattacharya, Vice President (Technology and New Materials Business), Tata Steel, said: “The seats of this train are specially designed, which can rotate up to 180-degree and have aircraft-like passenger amenities which are a first in India.”

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.