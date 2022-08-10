New Delhi: Morgan Stanley economists on Wednesday said India could emerge as Asia’s strongest economy in 2022-2023 as it is best-positioned to generate robust domestic demand, which is helped by economic policy reforms, a young workforce and business investments. The brokerage also expects domestic consumption to pick up in India and services exports to hold up better than goods exports.Also Read - Independence Day 2022: Chronology of Crucial Events That Transformed India's Economy

In a statement, the brokerage said it expects India's growth to average 7% for 2022-2023 and contribute 28% and 22% to Asian and global growth, respectively.

The economic growth projection from Morgan Stanley's comes as Asia's third-largest economy grew 9.2% in the fiscal year 2022, a sharp recovery from a 6.6% contraction in the previous year as COVID-19 lockdowns took a severe toll on its economy.

“Lower corporate taxes, the production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme and India as a potential beneficiary of supply chain diversification will catalyse and sustain domestic demand, especially in investment,” the economists said in a note on Tuesday as reported by news agency Reuters.

It must be noted that India had in 2019 cut corporate tax rates to woo manufacturers and revive private investment, and launched the PLI scheme in 2020 to aid domestic manufacturing.

Moreover, Morgan Stanley economists see risks related to higher energy prices, spurred by the Ukraine war and supply constraints, to remain, but added that they have begun to recede.

“The economy is set for its best run in over a decade as pent-up demand is being unleashed,” the brokerage said, adding that healthy corporate balance sheets and business confidence bodes well for India’s investment outlook.

It said India, like other economies, raised interest rates to battle inflation, and added that the country’s 39.45 trillion rupee ($529.7 billion) budget for the current fiscal year has continued to tilt towards lifting public investment.