India Might Import Russian Oil Above G20 Price Cap Of $60 Per Barrel, Says Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

India Might Import Russian Oil Above G20 Price Cap Of $60 Per Barrel, Says Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Images: ANI)

New Delhi: India might consider buying Russian crude oil near or past the price cap imposed by the G-7 as it navigates external risks it sees as the biggest economic threat, hinted Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman during an interview.

When asked if India would continue importing Russian oil beyond the $60-a-barrel price cap, the finance minister said, “Yes, because otherwise I’ll end up paying far more than what I can afford.”

“We have a large population and we also therefore have to look at prices which are going to be affordable for us,” she added in the interview to Bloomberg in Washington.

The finance minister’s stance underscores India’s need to curb inflation and accelerate growth amid a surprise output cut by OPEC+ and western sanctions to rein in Russia’s oil revenue following the invasion of Ukraine. Post the beginning of the war, India, along with China, has emerged as one of the key buyers of Russian crude. Moscow is now India’s top supplier, above Iraq and Saudi Arabia.

A country with 1.4 billion people needs to constantly look for the “best deal” since it imports almost 80 per cent of its crude oil requirements, Sitharaman said. “For us, it is a very critical input for the economy.”

In the interview to Bloomberg, she added that the impact on fuel prices of OPEC+’s output cut and “the spillover of all the decisions” related to Russia’s war in Ukraine are “the two main things which I think I’d be more worried about than anything internal.”

Even though Indian officials have earlier said that the country was unlikely to breach sanctions on Russia, including the price cap, OPEC’s surprise decision seems to have given second thoughts.

When she was asked about the western sanctions on Russia, Sitharaman said “I think we should look at it more with humanity in mind.”

“I hope the intent is not to hurt economies which have nothing to do with the war,” she said, adding that “unintended consequences” of these measures should not be borne by the global south.

Nirmala Sitharaman, along with Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das was in the US to attend the International Monetary Fund’s Spring Meetings and to co-chair the Group of 20 finance chiefs’ gathering.

The possible recessions in the US or other developed countries could be a drag on India by hurting exports, particularly manufacturing, noted the finance minister.

