What can be termed as good for the common man, India's retail inflation eased slightly in November to stand at 6.93 percent from a year ago, after a six-year high of 7.61 percent in October, data released on Monday by the ministry of statistics showed. The reading is still well above the Reserve Bank of India's acceptable limit of 4 percent (+/-2) for the eighth straight month.

Data released by the ministry also show that the wholesale prices climbed to their highest level since February due to costlier manufactured items, rising 1.55 percent in November from 1.48 percent in the previous month.

Retail inflation is based on the Consumer Price Index (CPI), which stood at 7.61 per cent in October. In November, the inflation in the food basket rose to 9.43 per cent compared to 11 per cent in the previous month, according to the CPI data released by the government on Monday.