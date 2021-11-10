New Delhi: As the coronavirus cases have gone down significantly paving the way for the economic activities to resume pace in the country, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das on Wednesday sounded positive about the economic growth and said India is on a path to achieve forecast of 9.5 pc growth this year, but there are global headwinds that are very visible.Also Read - RBI Harbinger 2021: Winner Gets Rs 40 Lakh. Registration Date, Process, Eligibility

However, he said that unwinding is a misunderstood concept and it is not like rolling back a carpet. Das added that the recovery has been fast, and growth impulses are very strong.

Saying that the excise duty cut, VAT reduction on fuels are significantly positive for inflation, the RBI governor said while food inflation from supply-side has been managed, core inflation still remains high.

Earlier in the day, a finance ministry report said that India is on its way to becoming the fastest growing major economy in the world. The report also added that the rapid vaccination and teeming festivities will push India’s ongoing recovery resulting in narrowing of demand-supply mismatches and greater employment opportunities.

“Aatmanirbhar Bharat Mission encapsulating major structural reforms continues to play a critical role in shaping India’s economic recovery, both through the signalling of business opportunities and expansion of spending channels,” the report stated.

“Armed with necessary macro and micro growth drivers, the stage is set for India’s investment cycle to kickstart and catalyse its recovery towards becoming the fastest growing economy in the world,” the review said.

The Economic Survey 2020-21, released in January this year, had projected GDP growth of 11 per cent during the current financial year ending March 2022. The Survey had said growth will be supported by supply-side push from reforms and easing of regulations, push for infrastructural investments, boost to manufacturing sector through Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) schemes, recovery of pent-up demand, rise in discretionary consumption subsequent to rollout of vaccines and pick-up in credit given adequate liquidity and low interest rates.

India’s economic recovery gathered steam in the festive season, recording a decade high Diwali sales of Rs 1.3 lakh crore, as per Confederation of All India Traders.