Home

Business

After crude oil crisis, is India staring at palm oil shortage now? soap, biscuits, chips, shampoo set to cost more..., reason is related to Indonesia

After crude oil crisis, is India staring at palm oil shortage now? soap, biscuits, chips, shampoo set to cost more…, reason is related to Indonesia

India Palm Oil Crisis: Indonesia, the world's largest palm oil producer, will now use it to make diesel instead of exporting it. India imports 90% of its palm oil, which is used in everything from soap and biscuits to chips and shampoo.

After oil crisis, is India staring at palm oil shortage now as Indonesia's new B50 policy; soap, biscuits, chips, shampoo set to cost more (AI image)

Palm Oil crisis: The Iran war could lead to another major oil crisis in India. Not petrol or diesel. That’s a different issue. Another issue that’s emerging is palm oil. India imports the most palm oil in the world. India uses approximately 9.5 million tons of palm oil every year. India produces less than 400,000 tons of palm oil. This means it all comes from abroad. Because the palm trees that produce palm oil require constant rainfall and a lot of water. Southeast Asia has a large number of palm trees. The oil is extracted from these trees to make palm oil. It’s then exported worldwide. India also imports palm oil from there, mostly from Indonesia and Malaysia.

Palm oil accounts for 40% of the total edible oil used in India. Because it’s cheaper than other edible oils and doesn’t spoil for a long time, many families use this cheap palm oil for cooking.

What is made from palm oil in the country?

It’s estimated that half of all households in the country cook their food using palm oil, or oils containing palm oil. And all the deep-fried chips, namkeen, bhujia, samosas, vadas, French fries, doughnuts, and other items sold in the market are made using palm oil. Because it’s stable under heat, it keeps things crispy for a long time.

Biscuits, cookies, cakes, pastries, and other bakery items are all made with palm oil. Instant noodles, chocolate, and ice cream are all made with palm oil these days.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

ALSO READ | LPG, PNG prices today: Check domestic, commercial cylinder rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, other cities

Sauces, gravies, bread, pizza to cost more

Palm oil is used in all ready-to-eat meals, sauces, gravies, bread, pizza, and more. Overall, more than 70% of palm oil is used in the food industry.

Whether it’s hotels, restaurants, small eateries, dhabas, or street food vendors, everyone uses palm oil extensively for frying and seasoning. And during festivals, palm oil consumption increases significantly due to the increased demand for sweets and fried foods.

It’s not just about food. The lather produced in soap, shampoo, and body wash is due to the palm oil added to them.

Palm oil is in creams, palm oil in lotions, palm oil in moisturizers, palm oil in your lipstick. Even toothpaste contains palm oil. And laundry soap powder is also made from palm oil. Palm oil is also used in paint.

This means that palm oil is ubiquitous in everyday life in India. From morning puris to evening biscuits, soaps, and shampoos. Food accounts for 70-90% of its use, with the rest used in soaps, cosmetics, and other products.

ALSO READ: Crude oil prices fall sharply after Iran reopens Strait of Hormuz; Trump also responds

Why so much palm oil use?

The main reason is that it’s cheap. Consider that if palm oil is 125 rupees a liter in wholesale, other oils are 150-175 rupees a liter. Prices fluctuate, but the main reason for using palm oil is that it’s cheap and available in large quantities. India doesn’t produce enough edible oil, so we would have to import it.

The question is, what does the Iran war have to do with this? If it’s coming from Southeast Asia, i.e., Indonesia, Malaysia, etc., then it doesn’t have to cross the Strait of Hormuz. So, what’s the problem with this, that it’s now going to be in trouble? The problem is that Indonesia has announced that it will now impose restrictions on its sale abroad. It will use it itself.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.