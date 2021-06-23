New Delhi: India Pesticides Limited IPO is opening today for subscription! India Pesticides Limited Initial Public Offering size is Rs 800 crore. Out of the Rs 800 crore, there is a fresh
issue of Rs 100 crore and and offer for sale (OFS) is Rs 700 crore. India Pesticides Limited IPO subscription will remain open till June 25, Friday.
India Pesticides Limited IPO GMP, Review, Share Price
- India Pesticides Limited IPO Date: The subscription for India Pesticides Limited IPO is opening on Wednesday, i.e June 23. The subscription process will continue till Friday, i.e June 25. India Pesticides Limited IPO was opened for anchor investors on June 22.
- India Pesticides Limited IPO Date: The subscription for India Pesticides Limited IPO is opening on Wednesday, i.e June 23. The subscription process will continue till Friday, i.e June 25. India Pesticides Limited IPO was opened for anchor investors on June 22.
- India Pesticides Limited IPO GMP: India Pesticides Limited IPO GMP on Wednesday ranges between Rs 68 to Rs 70, as per a Live Mint report.
- India Pesticides Limited IPO price band has been fixed at Rs 290 to Rs 296 per equity share of face value of Rs 1 each.
- India Pesticides Limited IPO lot size and reserved portion category details are out. An investor is allowed to bid for minimum of 50 equity shares and thereafter in multiples of 50 equity
shares. The maximum investment amount has been fixed at Rs 1,92,400.
- India Pesticides Limited stated that it is one of the globally operating agro-chemical manufactures in India, pioneered the manufacturing since 1984. “We were among the fastest growing
agro-chemical companies in India in terms of volume in Fiscal 2020. We are also the sole Indian manufacturer and among top five manufacturers globally for several Technicals, such as,
Folpet, Thiocarbamate Herbicide etc,” India Pesticides Limited said.
- “Since commencing our operations in 1984, we have diversified into manufacturing herbicide and fungicide Technicals and active pharmaceutical ingredients (“APIs”),” India Pesticides Limited
stated.