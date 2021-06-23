New Delhi: India Pesticides Limited IPO is opening today for subscription! India Pesticides Limited Initial Public Offering size is Rs 800 crore. Out of the Rs 800 crore, there is a fresh

issue of Rs 100 crore and and offer for sale (OFS) is Rs 700 crore. India Pesticides Limited IPO subscription will remain open till June 25, Friday. Also Read - 5 Yoga Asanas That Can Help to Regulate Hormones

India Pesticides Limited IPO GMP, Review, Share Price