New Delhi: Getting vaccinated against the highly contagious Coronavirus has become paramount. As India is witnessing Covid vaccination 3.0 that has opened for population aged between 18 years to 44 years, its high time that people don't hesitate in receiving Coronavirus vaccines. You need to register on CoWIN portal to book an appoint at Covid vaccination centres.

However, knowing the Pincode of a place helps you find the nearest Covid Vaccination Center on the Co-WIN portal. With India Post, you can find the Pincode of any place in India by following a few easy steps.

To find the Pincode, you need to visit the India Post Website. After landing on the page you will find "Find Pincode"

You need to fill in a few details such as select the state or Union Territory.

You can either select city or district or pick Post Office Name.

You need to enter the captcha and click on search option.

You can also download all India Pincode directory. You can also download village or locality based Pincode.

With India Post, it’s simple to find the Pincode of any place in India. To find the Pincode, visit: https://t.co/fxt6BEXhmF #AapkaDostIndiaPost — India Post (@IndiaPostOffice) May 1, 2021

Once you manage to locate the Pincode, you can book appointment for Covid vaccination on Co-Win portal. You need to select the option “Search By PIN” and enter your PIN.