India Post Saving Scheme: Here comes a piece of good news for the account holders in Post Office. The India Post has increased the withdrawal Limit for its customers. With this in change, the India Post can compete with commercial banks and their saving scheme plans.Also Read - India Post Recruitment 2021: 10th, 12th Pass Candidates Can Apply For Various Posts, No Exam Required | Check Salary, Eligibility, Notification Here

As per the new change brought by the India Post, now the account holders can withdraw up to Rs 20,000 in a day in the branch of Gramin Dak Seva. Earlier, the withdrawal limit was Rs 5,000. Also Read - India Post Recruitment 2021: Vacancies For Various Posts Announced in India Post, No Exam Required, Salary Upto Rs 81,000 | Check Post, Eligibility

The India Post in its new guidelines has stated that no Branch Postmaster (BPM) will accept cash deposit of more than Rs 50,000 in an account in a day. This means that cash transactions of more than Rs 50,000 cannot be done in one account in a day. Also Read - India Post GDS Recruitment 2021: Last Day to Apply For THESE 2428 Posts; No Exam Required | Check How to Apply & DIRECT LINK

New rules for PPF, KVP, NSC

As per the new rules of the India Post, the deposit or withdrawal will be done though cheques for Public Provident Fund (PPF), Senior Citizen Savings Scheme (SCSS), Monthly Income Scheme (MIS), Kisan Vikas Patra (KVP), National Savings Certificate (NSC) schemes.

Post Office Saving Scheme: Minimum balance

It must be noted that 4% interest is given on the Post Office Saving Scheme. The account holders must know that they need to keep a minimum balance of Rs 500 in the Post Office saving scheme account. However, if the minimum balance is less than Rs 500, then Rs 100 will be deducted as account maintenance fine.

List of Post Office saving scheme plans:

5 Years Post Office Recurring Deposit Account Post Office Fixed Deposit Account Post Office Monthly Income Scheme Account Senior Citizen Savings Scheme 15 Years Public Provident Fund Account Sukanya Samriddhi Account National Savings Certificate Kisan Vikas Patra

Post Office Saving Schemes: Interest Rate