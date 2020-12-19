New Delhi: The new year is right around the corner and just like every year, we will be looking forward to holidays and weekends in 2021. Knowing holiday dates also becomes all the more crucial if we decide to go on leaves and offs or have to keep our calendars clear on particular days. Also Read - Public Holidays in 2020 India: Here's A List of all The Upcoming Holidays in Year 2020

Also, we all can agree what a disaster 2020 was, with all the staying indoors and cancelled vacation plans. Thanks to the pandemic. However, with the news of vaccine coming, 2021 looks promising and you may want to travel a bit this new year and take that extended break from workplace you missed out on in 2020.

Here's a compiled list of public holidays in 2021:

January 1-New Year’s Day

January 14- Makar Sankranti

January 26- Republic Day

March 11- Maha Shivratri

March 29-Holi

April 02- Good Friday

April 13- Gudi Padwa / Ugadi

April 21- Ram Navami

April 25- Mahavir Jayanti

May 1- Labour Day

May 13- Eid-ul-Fitar

May 26- Buddha Purnima

May 25- Eid-ul-Fitr

July 12- Rath Yatra

July 20- Bakri Eid

August 10- Muharram

August 15- Independence Day

August 21- Onam

August 22- Raksha Bandhan

August 30- Janamashtami

September 10- Vinayaka Chaturthi

October 2- Gandhi Jayanti

October 15- Dussehra

November 4- Diwali

November 19- Milad un Nabi

November 19- Gurupurab

December 25- Christmas