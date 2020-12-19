New Delhi: The new year is right around the corner and just like every year, we will be looking forward to holidays and weekends in 2021. Knowing holiday dates also becomes all the more crucial if we decide to go on leaves and offs or have to keep our calendars clear on particular days. Also Read - Public Holidays in 2020 India: Here's A List of all The Upcoming Holidays in Year 2020
Also, we all can agree what a disaster 2020 was, with all the staying indoors and cancelled vacation plans. Thanks to the pandemic. However, with the news of vaccine coming, 2021 looks promising and you may want to travel a bit this new year and take that extended break from workplace you missed out on in 2020.
Here's a compiled list of public holidays in 2021:
January 1-New Year’s Day
January 14- Makar Sankranti
January 26- Republic Day
March 11- Maha Shivratri
March 29-Holi
April 02- Good Friday
April 13- Gudi Padwa / Ugadi
April 21- Ram Navami
April 25- Mahavir Jayanti
May 1- Labour Day
May 13- Eid-ul-Fitar
May 26- Buddha Purnima
May 25- Eid-ul-Fitr
July 12- Rath Yatra
July 20- Bakri Eid
August 10- Muharram
August 15- Independence Day
August 21- Onam
August 22- Raksha Bandhan
August 30- Janamashtami
September 10- Vinayaka Chaturthi
October 2- Gandhi Jayanti
October 15- Dussehra
November 4- Diwali
November 19- Milad un Nabi
November 19- Gurupurab
December 25- Christmas