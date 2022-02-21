New Delhi: In a latest update, IRCTC has announced the launch of its new app ‘Confirn Ticket’ for booking tickets. This mobile app has been launched specifically for the tatkal bookings. According to a report by Amar Ujala, the passengers can book emergency tatkal tickets now from the comfort of their homes.Also Read - Central Railway Recruitment 2022: Apply For 20 Posts on cr.indianrailways.gov.in| Check Vacancy, Other Details

The Confirm Ticket app allows the passengers to view the seat availability of various trains. It will also show all the tatkal tickets available on a specific route. Passengers will no longer be required to enter the train numbers to get details on this app. The app can be downloaded from the Google Play store by Android users.

The confirm ticket app also allows free ticket cancellation facility.

Allows Saving Personal Information

According to the report, the app also allows saving personal information while logging in. The passengers can save a lot of time by doing this. The need to re-enter the information will be eradicated.

However, the tatkal booking depends on the availability of the seats. There are chances that the ticket reflects in the waiting list. However, if the ticket is available after the payment is made, the ticket will be confirmed.

Available On IRCTC Website

The app can be downloaded via Google play store and through IRCTC Next Generation App The details have also been mentioned on the IRCTC website www.irctc.co.in. However, an extra charge is levied for the tatkal tickets through the app also.