Singapore: With 24 firms of Forbes latest list titled "Best Under A Billion", India ranks fourth among Asian countries with best mid-sized companies in the Asia-Pacific region. Forbes Asia published its 2022 edition of the best 200 mid-sized companies in the Asia-Pacific region last week. These are publicly listed companies with annual revenue of below one billion dollars. Last year, the country had 26 firms on the list.

However, with 24 firms on the list, India on the fourth position remained one position ahead of China which has 22 companies on the list. Taiwan has the greatest number of companies listed at 30, followed by Japan with 29 and South Korea has 27.

The list which is unranked was compiled from a long list of over 20,000 publicly traded companies in the Asia-Pacific region with annual sales of above USD10 million but less than USD1 billion.

What Is Forbes’ Best Under A Billion list?

Forbes Asia says that the list is meant to identify companies with long-term sustainable performance across a variety of metrics. A composite score was created using data collected in such areas as debt, sales, and earnings-per-share growth over both the most recent fiscal one- and three-year periods, and the strongest one and five-year average return on equity. Forbes used full-year annual results, based on the latest publicly available figures as of July 11, 2022.

Besides these quantitative criteria, qualitative screens were used to exclude certain companies that were deemed not to fit the profile Forbes Asia was looking for and to maintain fairness. Companies with serious governance issues, questionable accounting, environmental concerns, management issues, or legal troubles were excluded, and so were state-controlled firms and subsidiaries of larger companies. Forbes Asia said that their criteria “ensured a geographical diversity of companies across the region.”

This year, the Best Under A Billion list highlights the shift to discretionary spending after healthcare and pharmaceutical-related companies came up on top in the previous year’s list which was compiled while the region was still mostly under the cloud of the COVID-19 pandemic. The post-pandemic return to daily life has benefitted apparel makers, mall operators, restaurants, consumer electronics, entertainment companies, and luxury brand retailers.

This year’s list saw the return of 75 companies from last year’s list reflecting their resiliency in a fast-changing environment. Taiwan’s Aspeed is the standout in this respect having been present on the list for nine consecutive years.