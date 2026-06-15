India records current account surplus of $4.7 billion; What it means for Indian economy?

A sharp surge in services exports and robust overseas remittances propelled India to a stellar $4.7 billion current account surplus this April, reversing a major deficit from last year despite foreign investment outflows.

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RBI- File image (PTI)

New Delhi: In a major boost for the Indian economy, the country recorded a stellar current account surplus of $4.7 billion this April, swinging sharply from a $4.8 billion deficit in the same month last year. As per preliminary figures released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Monday, the central bank highlighted this remarkable turnaround, showcasing economic resilience even as the domestic stock markets faced higher net foreign portfolio investment (FPI) outflows. Here are all the details you need to know about the details shared by RBI regarding Indian current account.

India’s stellar current account surplus recorded

This welcome financial turnaround came primarily on the back of a powerful surge in services exports during the month, paired with robust, higher remittances from Indians working abroad. This surplus provides a massive cushion to the national balance sheet, strengthening the rupee and proving that India’s core economic engines remain highly competitive globally despite external financial volatility and foreign investment departures.

Net transfers, which largely comprise remittances, rose sharply to $16 billion in April from $9.4 billion in the same month of the previous year. The net income deficit narrowed to $1.9 billion from $3 billion.

Increase in net foreign direct investment for India

On the capital account, net foreign direct investment (FDI) increased to $7.4 billion in April 2026 from $1.6 billion in the same month last year, while gross FDI inflows into the country more than doubled to $11.4 billion from $5 billion.

However, net foreign portfolio investment (FPI) recorded an outflow of $8.7 billion during the month, compared with an outflow of $2.1 billion in April last year. Banking capital also turned negative, registering a net outflow of $3.7 billion against an inflow of $3.3 billion a year ago.

What it means for Indian economy?

For the Indian economy, hitting a $4.7 billion current account surplus is a massive badge of financial resilience. Essentially, it means the country earned more from its overseas trade and remittances than it spent, a shift that dramatically strengthens the Indian rupee against global currencies like the US dollar. By building up this financial cushion, India reduces its reliance on volatile foreign capital to balance its books, making the domestic economy far less vulnerable to global market shocks or sudden foreign investment pullbacks.