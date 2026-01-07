Share of THIS company in focus as it set to incorporate subsidiary, check stock price and other details

Home

Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty drifted lower in early trade on Wednesday as geopolitical tensions and renewed concerns about potential US tariff hikes weighed on investor sentiments.

Share India Securities Ltd., a provider of algo trading solutions, is on investors’ radar today. The company released a significant update after market hours last Tuesday. The company said that, as per the last information given on October 30, 2025, the Board of Directors had approved the formation of a new subsidiary company and investment in it through equity share capital.

The proposed name of this subsidiary was ‘Share India Greyhill Private Limited’ or any other name approved by the Registrar of Companies.

The company has now informed that this subsidiary has been formally incorporated under the name ‘Share India Cred Capital Private Limited’ on January 6, 2026. The company has CIN: U64990UP2026PTC240582 and is registered under the Registrar of Companies, Kanpur.

The company also informed that it has received the Certificate of Incorporation of this subsidiary from the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) on January 6, 2026, at 2:38 pm.

As of last seen, the stock was trading 0.75% or Rs 1.20 lower at Rs 157.80 on the BSE.

This company is one of the leading providers of algorithmic trading solutions, serving clients not only in India but also abroad. According to information from the company’s website, the company has primarily served HNIs (High Net-worth Individuals), but now the company’s focus is on strengthening its presence in the retail segment.

Sustained foreign fund outflows also dragged markets lower during the initial trade.

The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 169.64 points to 84,909.30 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty went down 42.35 points to 26,128.90.

From the 30-Sensex firms, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles, Bharti Airtel, HDFC Bank, Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Finance, and Maruti were among the biggest laggards.

