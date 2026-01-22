Home

Business

Stock Market News: Share of India Securities to be in focus as company to consider Q3 results, dividend today: Details here

Stock Market News: Share of India Securities to be in focus as company to consider Q3 results, dividend today: Details here

According to information from the company's website, the company has primarily served HNIs (High Net-worth Individuals), but now the company's focus is on strengthening its presence in the retail segment.

Image for representational purposes

Share India Securities Ltd, a small-cap company with a market cap of Rs 3,135.77 crore, is trading more than 2 per cent higher today. At the time of writing h, the stock was trading 2.03 per cent higher, or Rs 2.85, at ₹143.30 on the BSE. The company provided investors with significant information in its latest exchange filing after market hours on Wednesday. The company stated that its board members will meet on Tuesday, January 27, 2026.

The company said that in this meeting, among other things, the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results of the company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2025 will be considered and approved.

Apart from this, a third interim dividend will also be considered for the shareholders for the financial year 2025-26.

Recently, the company had informed in an exchange filing that the Board of Directors has approved the formation of a new subsidiary company and investment in it through equity share capital.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

The proposed name of this subsidiary was ‘Share India Greyhill Private Limited’ or any other name approved by the Registrar of Companies.

Now the company also informed that this subsidiary has been formally incorporated on January 6, 2026 under the name ‘Share India Cred Capital Private Limited’.

This company is one of the leading providers of algo trading solutions, serving clients not only in India but also abroad. According to information from the company’s website, the company has primarily served HNIs (High Net-worth Individuals), but now the company’s focus is on strengthening its presence in the retail segment.

Meanwhile, stock market benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty jumped 1 per cent in early trade on Thursday, led by advances in PSU banks, Services and Auto stocks as global sentiment improved after easing geopolitical trade tensions, lifting the investor sentiment.

On Thursday, the 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 774.04 points, or 0.94 per cent, to 82,683.67 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty rose 233.85 points, or 0.93 per cent, to 25,391.35.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.